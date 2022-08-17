News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
See around £1.65m business park that offers eight industrial units

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:30 PM August 17, 2022
Haddenham Business Park, in Station Road, is up for sale for a guide price of £1.65 million.

A commercial property located in East Cambridgeshire is on the market. 

The 4.9 acre fully let business park in Haddenham sits in Station Road and has the potential for asset management and development as well as industrial investment. 

Potential buyers of the property will be able to benefit from the eight small industrial units on the site which are let to four tenants, as well as a bungalow let on an AST. 

The park, which is on the market with Cheffins, also comes with two acres of allocated, undeveloped land. 

A spokesperson for Cheffins said: “This commercial property is available freehold at a guide price of £1.65 million.  

“It’s income producing. 

“For further information on it and to arrange a viewing, please contact Philip Woolner or Luke Davenport on 01223 213 666 or email philip.woolner@cheffins.co.uk / luke.davenport@cheffins.co.uk.” 

To view the property online, visit Cheffins’ website. 

