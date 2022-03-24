See inside this Georgian country house set in five acres of grounds
Located around eight miles west of Ely in the picturesque hamlet of Sutton Gault is this substantial Georgian property.
Constructed of Cambridgeshire brick under a dormered roof, The Grove dates back to 1750.
The original house was modified in the mid-19th century in a Victorian Gothic style with characteristic arches throughout.
The property sits behind painted iron railings along a path leading to a panelled front door.
To the left of the hall is a well-proportioned drawing room with an open fireplace and a square bay with working shutters and floor to ceiling windows looking down the main lawn.
There are two further reception rooms at the front of the house – one is currently used as a welcoming snug and the other as a games room but could equally be a study or playroom.
To the rear of the property is an enviable kitchen/breakfast room with a bespoke hand painted kitchen with a wide array of shaker style units, stone work surfaces, a central island with breakfast bar and an Aga.
Off the kitchen there is well appointed pantry, large boot room with a separate entrance (and underfloor heating) and a large WC.
At first floor level there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms (two en suite) with high quality Swaddling sanitary ware.
The principal suite is entered through a large dressing room with handmade bespoke joinery, which leads into a beautiful bedroom with garden views. This exceptional space also houses an en suite bathroom with a walk in shower and twin sinks.
An additional pair of bedrooms and shared shower room on the second floor are accessed via a separate staircase.
The gardens are a particular feature of the property, with a formal level lawn to the side of the house flanked by deep herbaceous shrub borders and a number of mature trees.
Another huge bonus is the range of period outbuildings. These include a former grain store and barn, plus some original stables. The outbuildings offer ample storage, and may provide some scope for conversion subject to any necessary consents.
In addition, there is a walled garden enclosing a tennis court, a small orchard, a green house installed by the current owners, a pergola seating area and raised flower beds.
An adjacent pasture/paddock brings the overall acreage of the property to just over five acres.
PROPERTY FACT
Grove House, Bury Lane, Sutton Gault
Guide price: £1,995,000
Savills, 01223 347261, www.savills.com