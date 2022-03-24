News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Lifestyle >

See inside this Georgian country house set in five acres of grounds

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 12:02 PM March 24, 2022
Located near Ely, The Grove has a guide price of £1,995,000.

The Grove has a guide price of £1,995,000. - Credit: Savills

Located around eight miles west of Ely in the picturesque hamlet of Sutton Gault is this substantial Georgian property. 

Mature trees, including holm oak, lime and yew, flank the formal lawn. 

Mature trees, including holm oak, lime and yew, flank the formal lawn. - Credit: Savills

Constructed of Cambridgeshire brick under a dormered roof, The Grove dates back to 1750.

The original house was modified in the mid-19th century in a Victorian Gothic style with characteristic arches throughout.

The house has recently undergone rewiring, re-plumbing and window refurbishment.

The house has recently undergone rewiring, re-plumbing and window refurbishment. - Credit: Savills

The property sits behind painted iron railings along a path leading to a panelled front door. 

The front door opens into this stone flagged entrance hall.

The front door opens into this stone flagged entrance hall. - Credit: Savills

To the left of the hall is a well-proportioned drawing room with an open fireplace and a square bay with working shutters and floor to ceiling windows looking down the main lawn.

There are views of the garden from the 23ft drawing room.

There are views of the garden from the 23ft drawing room. - Credit: Savills

This stunning window is a stand out feature of the drawing room.

This stunning window is a stand out feature of the drawing room. - Credit: Savills

There are two further reception rooms at the front of the house – one is currently used as a welcoming snug and the other as a games room but could equally be a study or playroom.

To the rear of the property is an enviable kitchen/breakfast room with a bespoke hand painted kitchen with a wide array of shaker style units, stone work surfaces, a central island with breakfast bar and an Aga.

There is underfloor heating throughout the kitchen/diner, beneath wide limestone tiles (from Mandarin Stone).

There is underfloor heating throughout the kitchen/diner, beneath wide limestone tiles (from Mandarin Stone). - Credit: Savills

There are views of the garden from the dining area. 

There are views of the garden from the dining area. - Credit: Savills

Most Read

  1. 1 Recap: Bomb squad rush to suspicious package in Cambridge city centre
  2. 2 'Unprecedented interest' floods in as retail village plans take shape
  3. 3 Schools hope merger 'opens a new chapter' in bid to secure future
  1. 4 ‘Excellence’ and ‘exemplary service’ recognised at fire service awards
  2. 5 High Flyer fights back after council ruling floors them
  3. 6 Driver arrested after cyclist seriously injured in A10 Ely Road hit-and-run
  4. 7 Mum's thanks to charity that supported her while son was critically ill
  5. 8 Addenbrooke’s oncologist and patient to feature in BBC Two documentary
  6. 9 Sudden death reported as man dies near Ferry Meadows in Nene Park
  7. 10 Family pays tribute to 'happy and smiley' ex-teacher Judy

Off the kitchen there is well appointed pantry, large boot room with a separate entrance (and underfloor heating) and a large WC.

At first floor level there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms (two en suite) with high quality Swaddling sanitary ware.

The principal suite is entered through a large dressing room with handmade bespoke joinery, which leads into a beautiful bedroom with garden views. This exceptional space also houses an en suite bathroom with a walk in shower and twin sinks.

The principal bedroom has its own dressing room and en suite shower room. 

The principal bedroom has its own dressing room and en suite shower room. - Credit: Savills

There is a spacious family bathroom on the first floor. 

There is a spacious family bathroom on the first floor. - Credit: Savills

An additional pair of bedrooms and shared shower room on the second floor are accessed via a separate staircase. 

The gardens are a particular feature of the property, with a formal level lawn to the side of the house flanked by deep herbaceous shrub borders and a number of mature trees. 

Another huge bonus is the range of period outbuildings. These include a former grain store and barn, plus some original stables. The outbuildings offer ample storage, and may provide some scope for conversion subject to any necessary consents.

In addition, there is a walled garden enclosing a tennis court, a small orchard, a green house installed by the current owners, a pergola seating area and raised flower beds.

The tennis court has been relaid with Savannah artificial grass.

The tennis court has been relaid with Savannah artificial grass. - Credit: Savills

There is a pergola seating area in the walled garden.

There is a pergola seating area in the walled garden. - Credit: Savills

The pergola seating area overlooks the tennis court. 

The pergola seating area overlooks the tennis court. - Credit: Savills

An adjacent pasture/paddock brings the overall acreage of the property to just over five acres.

PROPERTY FACT

Grove House, Bury Lane, Sutton Gault

Guide price: £1,995,000

Savills, 01223 347261, www.savills.com

Hot Properties
Ely News

Don't Miss

Police raided a property in Ely, Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Teen arrested after drugs raid at Ely home

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Maltings Cottage on Ely riverside

City of Ely Council

'Crunch' talks set to take place over future of riverside cottage

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Soham murderer Ian Huntley

Ian Huntley: Who is the Soham murderer and where is he now?

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
High House in Mill Street, Isleham

Planning

Developers believe converted home will not ruin village asset

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon