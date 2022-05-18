News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Inside the £165,000 luxury river boat for sale in the Fens

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 4:46 PM May 18, 2022
Eutopia - equipped for luxury living - is looking for a new owner

Eutopia - equipped for luxury living - is looking for a new owner

A stunning Fenland riverboat, fully equipped for luxury living, is for sale.

Eutopia is a 60ft Viking Wide Beam moored at Fish and Duck Marina near Stretham.

The £165,000 craft was built in 2018 and is for sale with the Fish and Duck Marina company.

The spacious saloon on board

The spacious saloon on board

The bow of Eutopia, which is on sale for £165,000

The bow of Eutopia, which is on sale for £165,000

The Fish and Duck website reads: "Built in 2018 as a luxurious liveaboard for the current owners, Eutopia is beautifully finished and equipped with a host of modern conveniences for today’s living."

The boat comes with a kitted out galley (kitchen), which features a breakfast bar, grill and double-oven.

Eutopia's galley, complete with a grill, double-oven and breakfast bar

Eutopia's galley, complete with a grill, double-oven and breakfast bar

Eutopia's saloon is big enough to house a large corner sofa-bed, and despite boasting Elektra underfloor heating, a solid fuel burner can throw out a glowing warmth all year round.

A king-size bed is in the modern main cabin, and the self-contained bathroom features a large mirror and shower cubicle.

The main cabin, which currently features a double bed, TV and plenty of space for clothes and belongings

The main cabin, which currently features a double bed, TV and plenty of space for clothes and belongings

The bathroom on board

The bathroom on board

The boat is fully functional, with a Beta Marine 75hp diesel engine - with 209 hours on the clock.

A Fish and Duck spokesperson added: "Currently on a desirable riverside mooring between Ely and Cambridge, which may be available to a new owner subject to the marina operator’s consent."

The cockpit

The cockpit

The marina sits at the point where the rivers Cam and Great Ouse meet.

It is set back from the main A10 main road and is a four-mile walk or cycle from Ely city centre.

Access is via the A1123 Newmarket Road between Stretham and Wicken.

More information is on the Fish and Duck Marina website: https://www.fishandduck.co.uk/product/60′-viking-wide-beam-eutopia/

Information correct at May 18, 2022.

