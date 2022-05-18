Gallery

Eutopia - equipped for luxury living - is looking for a new owner - Credit: Fish and Duck

A stunning Fenland riverboat, fully equipped for luxury living, is for sale.

Eutopia is a 60ft Viking Wide Beam moored at Fish and Duck Marina near Stretham.

The £165,000 craft was built in 2018 and is for sale with the Fish and Duck Marina company.

The spacious saloon on board - Credit: Fish and Duck

The bow of Eutopia, which is on sale for £165,000 - Credit: Fish and Duck

The Fish and Duck website reads: "Built in 2018 as a luxurious liveaboard for the current owners, Eutopia is beautifully finished and equipped with a host of modern conveniences for today’s living."

The boat comes with a kitted out galley (kitchen), which features a breakfast bar, grill and double-oven.

Eutopia's galley, complete with a grill, double-oven and breakfast bar - Credit: Fish and Duck

Eutopia's saloon is big enough to house a large corner sofa-bed, and despite boasting Elektra underfloor heating, a solid fuel burner can throw out a glowing warmth all year round.

A king-size bed is in the modern main cabin, and the self-contained bathroom features a large mirror and shower cubicle.

The main cabin, which currently features a double bed, TV and plenty of space for clothes and belongings - Credit: Fish and Duck

The bathroom on board - Credit: Fish and Duck

The boat is fully functional, with a Beta Marine 75hp diesel engine - with 209 hours on the clock.

A Fish and Duck spokesperson added: "Currently on a desirable riverside mooring between Ely and Cambridge, which may be available to a new owner subject to the marina operator’s consent."

The cockpit - Credit: Fish and Duck

The marina sits at the point where the rivers Cam and Great Ouse meet.

It is set back from the main A10 main road and is a four-mile walk or cycle from Ely city centre.

Access is via the A1123 Newmarket Road between Stretham and Wicken.

More information is on the Fish and Duck Marina website: https://www.fishandduck.co.uk/product/60′-viking-wide-beam-eutopia/

Information correct at May 18, 2022.