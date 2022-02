The house on the left is currently up for sale in one of the most expensive streets in CB6 postcodes - The Hamlet, Chettisham. The house on the right is currently up for sale in one of the least expensive streets in CB6 postcodes - Main Street, Littleport. - Credit: Cheffins / Abbotts

After gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data across and surrounding the city of Ely, it has been revealed which streets are the most and least expensive to live on.

Home sales company, Property Solvers, tracked average sold price data from the HM Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the CB6 postcodes.

They revealed that Egremont Street, The Hamlet and Witchford Road have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

On Egremont Street, seven properties sold for an average of £700,714 while on The Hamlet, four properties sold for an average of £632,625.

Also, Witchford Road saw nine properties sell for an average of £556,388.

This house is currently up for sale in The Hamlet, Chettisham. The street has been revealed as one of the most expensive in CB6 postcodes by home sales company, Property Solvers. - Credit: Cheffins

Most expensive streets in CB6 postcodes:

Egremont Street, Ely – average of £700,714

The Hamlet, Chettisham – average of £632,625

Witchford Road, Ely – average of £556,388

King Edgar Close, Ely – average of £548,357

Second Drove, Little Downham – average of £546,666

Hillrow, Haddenham – average of £543,333

Ely Road, Little Downham – average of £542,000

Stretham Road, Wilburton – average of £540,166

Station Road, Sutton – average of £527,500

The Coppice, Littleport – average of £519,833

Some of the cheapest streets to live on in the CB6 postcode include Manor Place, where eight properties were sold for an average of £118,868.

In Main Street, three properties were sold for an average of £120,000 and in Granby Street, three properties were sold for an average of £125,496.

Least expensive streets in CB6 postcodes:

Manor Place, Littleport – average of £118,868

Main Street, Littleport – average of £120,000

Granby Street, Littleport – average of £125,496

Hitches Street, Littleport – average of £142,055

Chapel Lane, Stretham – average of £151,833

Abbots Way, Ely – average of £158,100

Middle Close – average of £163,390

Crossways, Haddenham – average of £163,500

Wisbech Road, Littleport – average of £167,300

Elmside, Littleport – average of £176,666

This house is currently up for sale in Main Street, Littleport. The street has been revealed as one of the least expensive in CB6 postcodes by home sales company, Property Solvers. - Credit: Abbotts Ely

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers’ co-founder, Ruban Selvanayagam, said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Bury Lane sold for £825,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £145,000 and under on Cedar Court, Columbine Road and Broom Close.”