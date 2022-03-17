See inside this unique Georgian townhouse and former blacksmiths

This Grade II listed property on Waterside, Ely has a guide price of £725,000. - Credit: Savills

There aren't many properties that can boast a former blacksmiths forge as one of their features, but Crown Point is far from the norm.

This one of a kind Grade II listed home brings together part of a Georgian townhouse with what was once a workshop to create a truly spectacular home.

Located in a picturesque part of Ely's riverside area, the property comprises the southernmost section of this elegant townhouse. - Credit: Savills

Property agent James Barnett, from Savills Cambridge, said: “This is such an interesting house in a picturesque part of Ely with views of the river and many period features.

"Of particular note is a converted blacksmiths at the rear of the property which is now a characterful living/dining space with the original hearth and bellows still in place – linked to the Georgian side of the house via a modern glazed stairwell.”

The two parts of the property are joined by this vaulted hallway. - Credit: Savills

The accommodation extends to approximately 2,224 sq ft over two main floors with an attic storey over the end of the Georgian part. There is access to a paved courtyard at the centre of the property.

The courtyard is a fascinating space, with planting, a log store and space for a table and chairs. - Credit: Savills

The former forge is now a striking living/dining room with the original hearth and bellows still on display.

The forge's hearth and bellows are a stand out feature of the living/dining room. - Credit: Savills

The kitchen connects to the living/dining room. - Credit: Savills

The rustic kitchen is situated beyond this part with a secondary staircase to the first floor and door out to the side.

The Georgian side of the house includes a light and well proportioned sitting room with open fireplace, sash windows and terracotta pamments to the floor.

The Georgian sitting room is packed with period features. - Credit: Savills

At first floor level there are four bedrooms including a main bedroom with an en suite shower room off, and a fifth bedroom or dressing room above.

This dual aspect bedroom has an en suite shower room. - Credit: Savills

The remaining three bedrooms and family bathroom are approached from both the vaulted landing and the secondary staircase from the kitchen end of the rear wing.

This characterful loft room is currently being used as a dressing area. - Credit: Savills

The loft rooms are flooded with natural light. - Credit: Savills

There is a deep pavement to the front of the property, which is where the current owner parks a car. To the rear of the building is a single garage with up and over door, accessed via Willow Walk.

PROPERTY FACT

Waterside, Ely

Guide price: £725,000

Savills, 01223 347 241, www.savills.com