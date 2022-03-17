See inside this unique Georgian townhouse and former blacksmiths
- Credit: Savills
There aren't many properties that can boast a former blacksmiths forge as one of their features, but Crown Point is far from the norm.
This one of a kind Grade II listed home brings together part of a Georgian townhouse with what was once a workshop to create a truly spectacular home.
Property agent James Barnett, from Savills Cambridge, said: “This is such an interesting house in a picturesque part of Ely with views of the river and many period features.
"Of particular note is a converted blacksmiths at the rear of the property which is now a characterful living/dining space with the original hearth and bellows still in place – linked to the Georgian side of the house via a modern glazed stairwell.”
The accommodation extends to approximately 2,224 sq ft over two main floors with an attic storey over the end of the Georgian part. There is access to a paved courtyard at the centre of the property.
The former forge is now a striking living/dining room with the original hearth and bellows still on display.
The rustic kitchen is situated beyond this part with a secondary staircase to the first floor and door out to the side.
The Georgian side of the house includes a light and well proportioned sitting room with open fireplace, sash windows and terracotta pamments to the floor.
At first floor level there are four bedrooms including a main bedroom with an en suite shower room off, and a fifth bedroom or dressing room above.
The remaining three bedrooms and family bathroom are approached from both the vaulted landing and the secondary staircase from the kitchen end of the rear wing.
There is a deep pavement to the front of the property, which is where the current owner parks a car. To the rear of the building is a single garage with up and over door, accessed via Willow Walk.
PROPERTY FACT
Waterside, Ely
Guide price: £725,000
Savills, 01223 347 241, www.savills.com