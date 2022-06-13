Revealed: Zoopla's 10 most viewed homes in Cambridgeshire
- Credit: Zoopla/Domovo
From a huge £3.5m Victorian home in Cambridge city centre to a humble £100,000 terraced house in Wisbech, the most searched-for homes in Cambridgeshire during May have been revealed.
Zoopla's most viewed list is topped by a three-bed link detached property on Charger Road, Trumpington. The house is available for shared ownership sale for £190,750, which makes up a 35 per cent share of the £545,000 full market value.
Cherry Tree House, a three-bed fixer-upper on Branch Bank, Prickwillow, is next up. Available for sale at auction with a guide price of £200,000, it dates back to around 1920 and has the River Lark to the front and farmland to the rear.
Third on Zoopla's list is a £600,000 detached house in Cambridge. The four-bed property on Lemur Drive is within three miles of both Addenbrooke's Hospital and Cambridge station.
In fourth place is a three-bed end terrace in Sawston. The Churchfield Avenue property is available for sale via shared ownership, and the advertised £231,000 price represents a 60 per cent share.
A three-bed semi in the heart of Huntingdon is next on Zoopla's list. Sandwiched between two popular primary schools, the chain-free Coneygear Court property is for sale for offers over £240,000.
The sixth place property is a detached bungalow in the village of Little Eversden with a guide price of £700,000. The appropriately-named Deco House is a one-off build, positioned down a gated private drive behind the houses of Finch's Field.
Next up is a two-bed 1950s semi in the village of Fen Ditton. The £425,000 Church Street home offers 781 sq ft of living space, and is available for sale chain-free.
The next most viewed is a four-bed detached house on Station Road, Ramsey. Located in the private Russell Court cul-de-sac, the 1990s-built house is for sale for offers in excess of £400,000.
In ninth place is a £3.5m Victorian semi on Lyndewode Road, Cambridge. The five-bed beauty lies on a quiet residential street between Parker’s Piece and the Botanic Gardens in the heart of the city.
The final property on the list is a modest terraced house in Wisbech, with a guide price of £100,000. For sale by auction, the house offers two beds, one bath and off road parking.