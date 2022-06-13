News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Lifestyle > Property

Revealed: Zoopla's 10 most viewed homes in Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 9:51 AM June 13, 2022
This shared ownership property in Trumpington was Zoopla's most viewed in Cambridgeshire last month.

This shared ownership property in Trumpington was Zoopla's most viewed in Cambridgeshire last month. - Credit: Zoopla/Domovo

From a huge £3.5m Victorian home in Cambridge city centre to a humble £100,000 terraced house in Wisbech, the most searched-for homes in Cambridgeshire during May have been revealed.

Zoopla's most viewed list is topped by a three-bed link detached property on Charger Road, Trumpington. The house is available for shared ownership sale for £190,750, which makes up a 35 per cent share of the £545,000 full market value.

The Trumpington house has a double garage and private garden.

The Trumpington house has a double garage and private garden. - Credit: Zoopla/Domovo

Cherry Tree House, a three-bed fixer-upper on Branch Bank, Prickwillow, is next up. Available for sale at auction with a guide price of £200,000, it dates back to around 1920 and has the River Lark to the front and farmland to the rear.

Cherry Tree House is in a very rural location in the Cambridgeshire village of Prickwillow.

Cherry Tree House is in a very rural location in the village of Prickwillow. - Credit: Zoopla/Auction House East Anglia

Third on Zoopla's list is a £600,000 detached house in Cambridge. The four-bed property on Lemur Drive is within three miles of both Addenbrooke's Hospital and Cambridge station.

This property on Lemur Drive, Cambridge, is third on Zoopla's list.

This property on Lemur Drive, Cambridge, is third on Zoopla's list. - Credit: Zoopla/Hockeys

In fourth place is a three-bed end terrace in Sawston. The Churchfield Avenue property is available for sale via shared ownership, and the advertised £231,000 price represents a 60 per cent share.

This shared ownership home is in the village of Sawston, about seven miles south of Cambridge.

This shared ownership home is in the village of Sawston, about seven miles south of Cambridge. - Credit: Zoopla/Urban Moves

A three-bed semi in the heart of Huntingdon is next on Zoopla's list. Sandwiched between two popular primary schools, the chain-free Coneygear Court property is for sale for offers over £240,000.

This Coneygear Court property is 1.2 miles from Huntingdon station.

This Coneygear Court property is 1.2 miles from Huntingdon station. - Credit: Zoopla/Harvey Robinson

The sixth place property is a detached bungalow in the village of Little Eversden with a guide price of £700,000. The appropriately-named Deco House is a one-off build, positioned down a gated private drive behind the houses of Finch's Field. 

This Little Eversden bungalow has a guide price of £700,000.

This Little Eversden bungalow has a guide price of £700,000. - Credit: Zoopla/Cooke Curtis & Co

Most Read

  1. 1 Bins crisis caused by 'perfect storm'
  2. 2 Woman dies following crash on A1303
  3. 3 Pride tweet pastor wins discrimination claim
  1. 4 9 questions answered about G's Open Farm Sunday
  2. 5 Villagers to oppose farmer's festival and events plan
  3. 6 Vibrant ‘pop-up’ feel promised for city food and leisure hub  
  4. 7 £60,000 fines after raw sewage kills 2,400 fish 
  5. 8 Families flock in their thousands for G's Open Farm Sunday
  6. 9 Motorists face delays as village barrier works due to begin
  7. 10 Mayor Johnson: 'When the going gets tough I’m not the sort to walk away’ 

Next up is a two-bed 1950s semi in the village of Fen Ditton. The £425,000 Church Street home offers 781 sq ft of living space, and is available for sale chain-free.

This Fen Ditton property is three miles from Cambridge.

This Fen Ditton property is three miles from Cambridge. - Credit: Zoopla/Cooke Curtis & Co

The next most viewed is a four-bed detached house on Station Road, Ramsey. Located in the private Russell Court cul-de-sac, the 1990s-built house is for sale for offers in excess of £400,000.

This detached house in Ramsey is eighth on Zoopla's list.

This detached house in Ramsey is eighth on Zoopla's list. - Credit: Zoopla/Thomas Morris

In ninth place is a £3.5m Victorian semi on Lyndewode Road, Cambridge. The five-bed beauty lies on a quiet residential street between Parker’s Piece and the Botanic Gardens in the heart of the city.

The recently renovated Cambridge city centre property has a guide price of £3.5m.

The recently renovated Cambridge city centre property has a guide price of £3.5m. - Credit: Zoopla/The Modern House

The final property on the list is a modest terraced house in Wisbech, with a guide price of £100,000. For sale by auction, the house offers two beds, one bath and off road parking.

This end terrace in Wisbech has a guide price of £100,000.

This end terrace in Wisbech has a guide price of £100,000. - Credit: Zoopla/William H Brown


Cambridge News
Huntingdon News
Wisbech News

Don't Miss

The two smiling outside the cathedral.

Ely Cathedral | Gallery

PICTURED: Pixie Lott marries Oliver Cheshire at Ely Cathedral

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Ross Taylor plans festival site

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Corkers Crisps boss plans to become festivals impresario  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Sabro's food takeaway to launch at The Fountain Soham

Food and Drink

'High quality' street food takeaway ready for launch

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
High Flyer Ely regains 5 Star Rating. High Flyer, Ely Sunday 05 June 2022. Picture by Terry Harris.

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Pub/restaurant again flying high with 5* food hygiene rating

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon