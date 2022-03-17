Best place to live in Cambridgeshire revealed in new poll
Ely is the best place to live in Cambridgeshire according to a poll by a popular lifestyle website.
Muddy Stilettos asked its readers to vote for their favourite from a list of eight Cambs hotspots, which had been handpicked by the site's editors.
They credited Ely's "direct trains to Cambridge and London, indies aplenty and of course the Cathedral" for its success, adding: "Rolling hills there are not, but the flat, water-logged countryside has a strange kind of beauty you'll come to love.
"The streets of the bijou town are lined with picture-postcard historic houses and cute cobbled squares and it lies on the beautiful River Great Ouse, where you can row and walk to your heart’s content.
"There are lots of independent shops, plus three market days a week, and it’s also home to one of the oldest schools in the UK, King’s Ely."
Cambridge came second on the list, with Muddy Stilettos praising its "iconic historical buildings", followed by St Neots, with its "Grade II-listed housing" and "idyllic" Grantchester.
Fifth place Kimbolton is "one of the friendliest places to live in the county", while "a couple of great pubs, a vineyard and zoo" helped Linton come sixth.
Next up was "picture-postcard pretty" Hemingford Abbots, followed by The Shelfords, with their "many amenities and commuting potential".
A go-to site for ex-Londoners embracing a new life outside the capital, Muddy Stilettos describes itself as 'the urban guide to the countryside’.
Hero Brown, founder and editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos, said: “When people move out of London, they are searching for more than just a house, they want to find a new lifestyle that works for them. This exclusive reader vote will give them a fresh perspective to make their search easier."
Kate Eales, head of regional agency at Strutt & Parker, who collaborated on the poll, said: "When it comes to where to live, more than ever people want a really vibrant and tight-knit community.
"It’s a trend that deepened during the pandemic, and is likely to remain a leading factor for those looking to relocate, alongside the importance of excellent schools, commutability and local hotspots."