Best place to live in Cambridgeshire revealed in new poll

Jane Howdle

Published: 11:56 AM March 17, 2022
History Hit profiles Ely Cathedral’s ‘fascinating’ past in a new episode of its ‘Gone Medieval’ podcast. 

Ely Cathedral is "one of the wonders of eastern England," according to Muddy Stilettos. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ely is the best place to live in Cambridgeshire according to a poll by a popular lifestyle website. 

Muddy Stilettos asked its readers to vote for their favourite from a list of eight Cambs hotspots, which had been handpicked by the site's editors. 

Ely High Street Passage

Ely High Street Passage is packed with independent shops. - Credit: Archant

They credited Ely's "direct trains to Cambridge and London, indies aplenty and of course the Cathedral" for its success, adding: "Rolling hills there are not, but the flat, water-logged countryside has a strange kind of beauty you'll come to love.

"The streets of the bijou town are lined with picture-postcard historic houses and cute cobbled squares and it lies on the beautiful River Great Ouse, where you can row and walk to your heart’s content.

"There are lots of independent shops, plus three market days a week, and it’s also home to one of the oldest schools in the UK, King’s Ely."

The Ely Ouse and river Cam catchment area has become the first in East Anglia to move into a period

Views like this helped Ely secure its top place ranking. - Credit: Environment Agency

Cambridge came second on the list, with Muddy Stilettos praising its "iconic historical buildings", followed by St Neots, with its "Grade II-listed housing" and "idyllic" Grantchester

People enjoy a punt tour along the River Cam in Cambridge, on Monday, March 29, 2021 - the first day

Cambridge is the second best place to live in Cambs, according to Muddy Stilettos. - Credit: PA

Fifth place Kimbolton is "one of the friendliest places to live in the county", while "a couple of great pubs, a vineyard and zoo" helped Linton come sixth. 

Next up was "picture-postcard pretty" Hemingford Abbots, followed by The Shelfords, with their "many amenities and commuting potential".  

A go-to site for ex-Londoners embracing a new life outside the capital, Muddy Stilettos describes itself as 'the urban guide to the countryside’. 

St Neots town centre is to receive an injection of funding.

St Neots came third on the list of Cambridgeshire hotspots. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Hero Brown, founder and editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos, said: “When people move out of London, they are searching for more than just a house, they want to find a new lifestyle that works for them. This exclusive reader vote will give them a fresh perspective to make their search easier." 

Kate Eales, head of regional agency at Strutt & Parker, who collaborated on the poll, said: "When it comes to where to live, more than ever people want a really vibrant and tight-knit community.

"It’s a trend that deepened during the pandemic, and is likely to remain a leading factor for those looking to relocate, alongside the importance of excellent schools, commutability and local hotspots."    

