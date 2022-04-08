News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Over 300 visitors tour archaeological dig sites at Waterbeach Barracks

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 PM April 8, 2022
Visitors to Waterbeach Barracks on April 2-3 were able to find out more about the site's heritage

Visitors to Waterbeach Barracks on April 2-3 were able to find out more about the site's heritage and have hands-on experience with archaeological finds. - Credit: Urban&Civic

Over 300 visitors took the opportunity to find out more about Waterbeach Barracks’ ‘fascinating history’ during an open weekend on April 2-3. 

Hosted by Urban&Civic and Oxford Archaeology East, visitors were able to have hands-on experience with archaeological finds that had been uncovered at the site. 

They identified some of the finds for themselves, toured the dig sites and rebuilt artefacts out of clay. 

Visitors to Waterbeach Barracks during April 2-3 were able to identify archaeological finds and tour the dig sites

Visitors to Waterbeach Barracks during April 2-3 were able to identify archaeological finds, tour the dig sites and rebuild artefacts out of clay. - Credit: Urban&Civic

There were also presentations on the archaeological process, how items are discovered and why archaeology is such a crucial early activity when developing strategic sites like Waterbeach. 

Community archaeological manager, Clemency Cooper, said: “It was fantastic to see so many visitors at the open weekend and to see the levels of interest in the work we do.” 

Some of the archaeological finds that have been uncovered at Waterbeach Barracks.

Some of the archaeological finds that have been uncovered at Waterbeach Barracks. - Credit: Urban&Civic

The hosts also provided information around the large Roman settlement and Saxon Hall discovered at Waterbeach. 

Clemency added: “We’re looking forward to the other events and activites we have booked in our remaining time at Waterbeach."

Visitors to Waterbeach Barracks during April 2-3 were able to identify archaeological finds and tour the dig sites.

Visitors to Waterbeach Barracks during April 2-3 were able to identify archaeological finds, tour the dig sites and rebuild artefacts out of clay. - Credit: Urban&Civic


Heritage
Waterbeach News

