Gallery

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

A table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral today (May 9) ahead of a private unveiling ceremony on May 17.

The 13-metre table, that is large enough to seat 50 people, has been made in honour of The Queen and has been described as ‘a table for the nation’.

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

It arrived at Ely Cathedral on an articulated lorry after travelling all the way from workshops in Kent to be installed in readiness for its residency in the Cathedral from May 18 onwards.

The unique Fenland Black Oak Project has seen a team of craftspeople preserve the tree since it was unearthed in the Fen peat of Southery in March 2012 (Her Majesty the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee year).

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

After 10 years of hard work with key sponsors, the tree has been transformed into an iconic sculptured table that will commemorate the Queen’s long reign to the throne during her Platinum Jubilee year.

For more information on the project, click here.

To support the project, visit www.thefenlanblackoakproject.co.uk.

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9.

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris

A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9. - Credit: Terry Harris



