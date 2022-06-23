'Holy Trinity Ely 1566-1938: Church and Parish' by Shirley Hall tells how parishioners coped with the problems of using the Lady Chapel in Ely Cathedral as their church. - Credit: Ely Cambridgeshire Community Archive Network / Pam Blakeman / Amazon

If you are interested in the history of Ely and its cathedral and are looking to learn more about everyday life in the city over the centuries, then you will be gripped by a new book that tells just that.

‘Holy Trinity Ely 1566-1938: Church and Parish’ by Shirley Hall tells how parishioners coped with the problems of using the Lady Chapel as their church.

Holy Trinity Parish Church was the senior parish of Ely until 1938; within its boundaries it included all of the city east of Lynn Road, as well as Queen Adelaide and Prickwillow.

Shirley said: “The book includes some lengthy conflicts over new pews, bells and general access to the building, as well as the familiar issues of warmth and hearing in services which were caused by the structures of the chapel.

“Until the Victorians introduced local councils, it was the churchwardens of Holy Trinity who were responsible for poor relief, health, and law and order in most of Ely.”

