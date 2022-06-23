News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Learn of everyday life in Ely over the centuries in new novel

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:00 PM June 23, 2022
'Holy Trinity Ely 1566-1938: Church and Parish' by Shirley Hall

'Holy Trinity Ely 1566-1938: Church and Parish' by Shirley Hall tells how parishioners coped with the problems of using the Lady Chapel in Ely Cathedral as their church.

If you are interested in the history of Ely and its cathedral and are looking to learn more about everyday life in the city over the centuries, then you will be gripped by a new book that tells just that. 

‘Holy Trinity Ely 1566-1938: Church and Parish’ by Shirley Hall tells how parishioners coped with the problems of using the Lady Chapel as their church. 

Holy Trinity Parish Church was the senior parish of Ely until 1938; within its boundaries it included all of the city east of Lynn Road, as well as Queen Adelaide and Prickwillow. 

'Holy Trinity Ely 1566-1938: Church and Parish' by Shirley Hall is available to purchase in Toppings and the cathedral shop

'Holy Trinity Ely 1566-1938: Church and Parish' by Shirley Hall is available to purchase in Toppings, the cathedral shop and on Amazon.

Shirley said: “The book includes some lengthy conflicts over new pews, bells and general access to the building, as well as the familiar issues of warmth and hearing in services which were caused by the structures of the chapel. 

“Until the Victorians introduced local councils, it was the churchwardens of Holy Trinity who were responsible for poor relief, health, and law and order in most of Ely.” 

The book is now available to purchase in Toppings, the cathedral shop and on Amazon. 

The Lady Chapel in Ely Cathedral when it was in use as the Holy Trinity Parish Church.

The Lady Chapel in Ely Cathedral when it was in use as the Holy Trinity Parish Church. It fulfilled this duty from 1566 until 1938.


