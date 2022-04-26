This year marks the 80th anniversary of the arrival of US troops in the UK during World War II, known as Operation Bolero. - Credit: IWM (H 16847)

Cambridge American Cemetery (CAAC) is to commemorate Operation Bolero during its Memorial Day 2022 ceremony on May 30.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the arrival of US troops in the UK during World War II, known as Operation Bolero.

The Memorial Day ceremony at 11am will honour the memory of approximately 9,000 brave young American men and women buried in the cemetery who arrived in 1942 as part of the build-up and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Superintendent of CAAC, Matthew Brown, said: “Unfortunately, for many of those young US service members arriving in the UK, the British soil of a Cambridgeshire hillside would become their final resting place.

“The American Battle Monuments Commission will always honour the courage, sacrifice and memory of the men and women commemorated at the cemetery and will fulfil Gen John J. Pershing’s promise that “time will not dim the glory of their deeds.”

CAAC is the only cemetery in the UK dedicated to honouring the fallen Americans who served during World War II.

Arriving Jan. 26, 1942 - Private Milburn Henke, who was presented to the press as the 'first' U.S. soldier to step ashore, salutes as he lands at Dufferin Quay, Belfast, Northern Ireland. In reality a whole contingent of GIs had come ashore without distinguished reception. - Credit: IWM (H 16847)



