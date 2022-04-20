News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
District bus cab and its coach reunited in museum after 25 years

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:00 PM April 20, 2022
A Burwell & District bus cab and its coach (pictured) are now back together in the Vintage Vehicle Gallery at Burwell Museum

A bus cab that was displayed in an upper gallery at Burwell Museum has been reunited with its coach after 25 years apart. 

The Burwell & District bus cab and its coach are now back together in the Vintage Vehicle Gallery following a separation back in 1997. 

The coach first entered service in June 1962. 

Jim Neale, a former coach driver, said: “9 DER was the bus that I drove to Cambridge on the last journey of Burwell & District on June 9, 1979. 

The Burwell & District bus cab (pictured) has relocated from Burwell Museum's upper gallery to the Vintage Vehicle Gallery.

The Burwell & District bus cab and its coach back in 1997.

“A Preservation Society was formed and we brought it back to Burwell and restored it to its former glory.” 

Due to corrosion below the surface, the bus was dismantled and a representation of the cab was constructed and displayed in the museum’s upper gallery. 

Jim added: “I’m really pleased to see that museum volunteers have been able to move the cab of the bus down to join the coach in the gallery at last.” 

A Burwell & District bus cab and its coach (pictured) are now back together in the Vintage Vehicle Gallery at Burwell Museum

Jim Neale (pictured) a former coach driver who drove the 9 DER bus to Cambridge on its last journey.

The Burwell & District coach turned 50 in 2012.

The coach’s 50th birthday was marked by a party at the museum to celebrate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. 

June 2022 marks the coach’s 60th birthday, as well as the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen.

Celebrations are being planned at the museum. 

The Burwell & District coach turned 50 in 2012.

The Burwell & District cab and its coach are now back together in the Vintage Vehicle Gallery at Burwell Museum.

The Burwell & District coach turned 50 in 2012.

