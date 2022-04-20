Gallery

A Burwell & District bus cab and its coach (pictured) are now back together in the Vintage Vehicle Gallery at Burwell Museum after 25 years of separation. - Credit: Jim Neale

A bus cab that was displayed in an upper gallery at Burwell Museum has been reunited with its coach after 25 years apart.

The Burwell & District bus cab and its coach are now back together in the Vintage Vehicle Gallery following a separation back in 1997.

The coach first entered service in June 1962.

Jim Neale, a former coach driver, said: “9 DER was the bus that I drove to Cambridge on the last journey of Burwell & District on June 9, 1979.

The Burwell & District bus cab (pictured) has relocated from Burwell Museum's upper gallery to the Vintage Vehicle Gallery. - Credit: Jim Neale

“A Preservation Society was formed and we brought it back to Burwell and restored it to its former glory.”

Due to corrosion below the surface, the bus was dismantled and a representation of the cab was constructed and displayed in the museum’s upper gallery.

Jim added: “I’m really pleased to see that museum volunteers have been able to move the cab of the bus down to join the coach in the gallery at last.”

Jim Neale (pictured) a former coach driver who drove the 9 DER bus to Cambridge on its last journey. - Credit: Jim Neale Collection

The Burwell & District coach turned 50 in 2012. There was a party a Burwell Museum to mark the occasion and to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. - Credit: Jim Neale

The coach’s 50th birthday was marked by a party at the museum to celebrate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

June 2022 marks the coach’s 60th birthday, as well as the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen.

Celebrations are being planned at the museum.

