News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Lifestyle

Gallery

This week's Ely Standard Reader Photos

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 5:00 PM September 19, 2022
Maxine Day sent us this image she took at The Motorist Centre on Newham Street in Ely.

Maxine Day sent us this image she took at The Motorist Centre on Newham Street in Ely. - Credit: MAXINE DAY

Here is a selection of this week's Ely Standard Reader Photos. 

Our current theme is Autumn, but we can accept images on any subject so, if you are out and about in East Cambridgeshire and you spot something interesting, then please take a photo and send it in.

Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken. We prefer jpeg images.

Send you photos to Ely Standard Editor, Debbie Davies at: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

Photos may be used online and in the newspaper.

Karen Mcfarling took these wonderful images at Sandringham House.

Karen Mcfarling took these wonderful images at Sandringham House. - Credit: KAREN MCFARLING

Ben Saud took this photo over Ely Cathedral on the day the Queen died on September 8. 

Ben Saud took this photo over Ely Cathedral on the day the Queen died on September 8. - Credit: BEN SAUD

Carol Giles took this image on an early morning walk in Mepal.

Carol Giles took this image on an early morning walk in Mepal. - Credit: CAROL GILES

Ken Challenger captured this shot of a robin in his garden.

Ken Challenger captured this shot of a robin in his garden. - Credit: KEN CHALLENGER

Gerry Brown took this stunning shot of a dandelion.

Gerry Brown took this stunning shot of a dandelion. - Credit: GERRY BROWN











Reader Gallery
Ely News

Don't Miss

Ely Hero Awards launch party 2022

Primary teacher and ex-town crier amongst Ely Heroes 2022 finalists

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Stem & Glory near Cambridge rail station

Food and Drink

How 'gloriously plant based' restaurant turned doubt into delight

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The 14-year-old girl was cycling on Oakington Road when she was involved in a collision

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Girl, 14, dies following collision with car

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 27/03/12of first and second-class stamps at a Post Office in Overseal, Derbyshire.

People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon