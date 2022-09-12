Published:
5:06 PM September 12, 2022
Here is a selection of the Reader Photos for the Ely Standard this week.
We would love to see your photos, so why not take an image and send it in and it may be used online and in the newspaper.
Please send us jpeg images and make sure you include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.
Send you photos via email to: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.
Jan Milne took this photo at the Haddenham Steam Rally.
- Credit: JAN MILNE
Tam Strapp sent us this photo of Ely Cathedral.
- Credit: TAM STRAPP
Nicky Still's photo was taken at Brandon.
- Credit: NICKY STILL
Another from Nicky Still, also taken at Brandon.
- Credit: NICKY STILL
Doreen Harrison captured this dragonfly on camera in her garden.
- Credit: DOREEN HARRISON
Gerry Brown took this image of a bee in his garden.
- Credit: GERRY BROWN
Robin in garden sent in by Gerry Brown.
- Credit: GERRY BROWN
Another from Claire Reynolds taken in Cambridge.
- Credit: CLAIRE REYNOLDS
Claire Reynolds in Cambridge.
- Credit: CLAIRE REYNOLDS