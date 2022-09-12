News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Here are some of this week's Ely Standard Reader Photos

Debbie Davies

Published: 5:06 PM September 12, 2022
Dorothy Smith sent this 'sunset over the Fens' image.

Dorothy Smith sent this 'sunset over the Fens' image. - Credit: DOROTHY SMITH

Here is a selection of the Reader Photos for the Ely Standard this week.

We would love to see your photos, so why not take an image and send it in and it may be used online and in the newspaper.

Please send us jpeg images and make sure you include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken. 

Send you photos via email to: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

Jan Milne took this photo at the Haddenham Steam Rally.

Jan Milne took this photo at the Haddenham Steam Rally. - Credit: JAN MILNE

Tam Strapp sent us this photo of Ely Cathedral.

Tam Strapp sent us this photo of Ely Cathedral. - Credit: TAM STRAPP

Nicky Still's photo was taken at Brandon.

Nicky Still's photo was taken at Brandon. - Credit: NICKY STILL

Another from Nicky Still, also taken at Brandon.

Another from Nicky Still, also taken at Brandon. - Credit: NICKY STILL

Doreen Harrison captured this dragonfly on camera in her garden.

Doreen Harrison captured this dragonfly on camera in her garden. - Credit: DOREEN HARRISON

Gerry Brown took this image of a bee in his garden.

Gerry Brown took this image of a bee in his garden. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Robin in garden sent in by Gerry Brown.

Robin in garden sent in by Gerry Brown. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Another from Claire Reynolds taken in Cambridge.

Another from Claire Reynolds taken in Cambridge. - Credit: CLAIRE REYNOLDS

Claire Reynolds in Cambridge.

Claire Reynolds in Cambridge. - Credit: CLAIRE REYNOLDS











