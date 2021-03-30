Gallery

Published: 11:26 AM March 30, 2021 Updated: 11:29 AM March 30, 2021

Elyte Fitness have had to adapt their business since the Covid-19 pandemic began or face permanent closure. - Credit: Elyte Fitness

For Elyte Fitness, they were supposed to be in the party mood, but like many things during the Covid-19 pandemic, they have had to adapt in a bid to survive.

March 2021 should have been a month of celebrating our one-year anniversary of moving to Lancaster Way Business Park near Ely. Instead, it’s being celebrated a little differently, online with our amazing clients.

In March 2020, we moved from Broad Street, Ely to Lancaster Way.

We had an amazing studio in Ely, but due to the cost of running the business and the inability to grow, we found ourselves in a position where we had to find an alternative location.

Elyte Fitness moved to Lancaster Way Business Park near Ely last year, but closed after three weeks due to the first national lockdown. - Credit: Elyte Fitness

We were excited to have the opportunity move to Lancaster Way. We opened the doors to our amazing group training facility on March 1, 2020.

We had three fantastic weeks being open and then we were forced to close, due to the first lockdown.

We realised, very quickly, that without some kind of service to offer our members throughout the lockdown, the business would sink without trace.

Elyte Fitness have operated as an open gym to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines when allowed to open. - Credit: Elyte Fitness

An outdoor boot camp is just one of the services Elyte Fitness has offered during the pandemic. - Credit: Elyte Fitness

We switched our group training to online, real time, Zoom-based classes and managed to keep a core membership, who are the reason we are still here.

Over the last year, we have had to completely remodel the business. With the losses we encountered and with restrictions on social distancing, we found we could no longer operate as a group training facility.

We had two choices; completely close the business, or to re-design the business. So, we decided to open as an open gym and to move group training outdoors, to a boot camp style.

Elyte Fitness found they could no longer operate as a group training facility over the last year due to Covid-19. - Credit: Elyte Fitness

Elyte Fitness has only been open for four of the last 12 months due to the pandemic. - Credit: Elyte Fitness

In the last year we have only had the doors open for four months. We have been hit with many obstacles and, like many business owners, we have lost many nights of sleep with the worry of the unknown.

We are an independent, family-run business with a team ready to help Ely and the surrounding area stay fit and well.

Elyte Fitness have since switched to online group training due to the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Elyte Fitness

It is hoped Elyte Fitness can see more of their core members in person in the coming weeks. - Credit: Elyte Fitness

We have had enormous support from our members, who have enabled us to survive. We are truly humbled by the good will and generosity of our core members and hope to see them all, in the flesh, in the next few weeks.