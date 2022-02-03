Promotion

Think impressively restored Jacobean house with mullioned windows, detailed arches and towering chimneys and you’re close to appreciating the grandeur of The Old Hall Ely. The impressive building is centrally located just one mile from Ely, Cambridgeshire and subtly nestled down in landscaped topiary gardens, with lollipop trees and water fountains and surrounded by three picturesque lakes. Its exclusive location provides impressive views of Ely cathedral, dominating the otherwise unobstructed countryside views from every angle.

The Old Hall is open on selected evenings and weekends for dinner, offering an array of fine dining and local produce, with something delicious to tempt all taste buds and Sunday lunch stars the finest cuts of meat and traditional family recipes. For guests joining us for afternoon tea, we encourage them to enjoy their tea in front of the roaring fires throughout the house and enjoy walking the grounds afterwards.

This season, we’re offering Valentine’s menus on Friday 11th and Saturday 12th February starting with canapes followed by two and three course options with a variety of delicious choices for fine dining. We’re also offering Sunday lunch on 13th February. Reservations essential.

The Old Hall boasts 15 stunning and individual bedrooms for overnight stays, including the finest in cooked breakfasts and ultimate luxury staycation. It’s also available to couples on an exclusive use basis for their wedding day & night, as well as hosting parties and events for all occasions.

The Old Hall Ely, Stuntney,

Ely, Cambridgeshire, CB7 5TR

01353 663275

events@theoldhallely.co.uk

