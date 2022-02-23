The 'we love' cargo bikes campaign is under way in Cambridgeshire - Credit: CCC

A campaign to promote the benefits of cargo bikes has been launched by Camcycle, in collaboration with Cambridgeshire County Council.

Cllr Neil Shailer, the county’s non-motorised-user champion, said: “Cargo bikes bring a clean, green association and image to a business.

“Other potential benefits include the ability to go places cars/vans cannot.

“They are an advertising space in their own right and they are less expensive to run, maintain and tax.

“And it is easier to recruit staff with no licence requirement.”

Cambridge City Councillor Katie Thornburrow uses a cargo bike for council business and everyday family use.

She said: “Using cargo bikes and e-cargo bikes will really enable people to think seriously about giving up their cars.

“It will reduce traffic, reduce pollution and provide more space for people to use our roads in a different way.

“Families will be enabled to come out more, children will feel safer and older people will enjoy increased freedom.

“I encourage more people to use them”.

The number of cargo bikes in and around Cambridge has been growing rapidly over the last few years and the council is keen to encourage more people to try them.

Camcycle has been a strong supporter of cargo bikes for many years.

On World Car Free Day in 2019, it launched Cambridge’s first Cargo Carnival parade as part of its annual Festival of Cycling.

Executive director Roxanne De Beaux said: “Cargo bikes are a great example of climate-positive adaptations we can make in our lives that have benefits beyond the immediate aims of reducing our carbon emissions.”

Cambridge was selected as one of the lead cities involved in the European City Changer Cargo Bike project.

It was in recognition of the progress made since the first cargo bikes were introduced to the city in 2002 by Hugh Salt of the School Run Centre.

The aim is to expand cargo bike use to more families and businesses across Cambridgeshire.

EU funding for promotional activities has enabled the production of a series of videos of Cambridge cargo bike users, who share their experiences of the benefits that the cycles bring to their life and work.

A leaflet on family cargo cycling will be delivered to local schools and nurseries.