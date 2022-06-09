News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Video

Cambridge college choir goes viral for their take on the Louis Theroux rap

Will Durrant

Published: 8:26 AM June 9, 2022
St John's Voices in Cambridge transformed a TikTok famous Louis Theroux rap into an Anglican chant

St John's Voices in Cambridge transformed a TikTok famous Louis Theroux rap into an Anglican chant - Credit: St John's Voices/TikTok

A Cambridge college choir has gone viral on TikTok with its take on a famous Louis Theroux rap.

St John's Voices, a mixed-voice choir at St John's College, transformed the rap into an Anglican chant which has since been viewed more than 2.7 million times on the social media platform.

@stjohnsvoices We finished the psalter a little early this year, so we had to branch out…non tinnit pecunia mea #louistheroux #rap #jigglejiggle #choirtok ♬ original sound - stjohnsvoices

The lyrics emerged in 2000 during a Weird Weekends episode, when Louis Theroux travelled to New Orleans for a documentary about the US rap scene.

He repeated the lyrics on an episode of Amelia Dimoldenberg's "Chicken Shop Date" in February 2022, which itself went viral on TikTok.

Louis Theroux wrote the lyrics in 2000 as part of a Weird Weekends episode on the New Orleans rap scene

Louis Theroux wrote the lyrics in 2000 as part of a Weird Weekends episode on the New Orleans rap scene - Credit: Matt Crossick/PA

The rendition by St John's Voices was arranged by choir conductor Graham Walker.

The video "My money don't jiggle jiggle ...but as an Anglican chant" was recorded in St John's College chapel and posted to social media last week (June 5).

It was posted with the caption: "We finished the psalter a little early this year, so we had to branch out.

"Non tinnit pecunia mea."

The final part of the caption translates to: "My money doesn't jingle."

St John's Voices with their take on the Louis Theroux rap: "Riding in my fiat, you really have to see it"

One commenter said: "Imagine people in 10,000 years hearing this and trying to interpret the words with absolutely no context" - Credit: St John's Voices/TikTok

One TikTok comment by Kevin reads: "Imagine people in 10,000 years hearing this and trying to interpret the words with absolutely no context."

Another commenter wrote: "The true abdominal exercise - controlling your laughter while singing."

