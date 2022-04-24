Cambridge's famous "singing bin man" made a bid for £250,000 and a spot on the Royal Variety Performance by auditioning for Britain's Got Talent.

Charlie Cavey, 43, usually busks from his bin on King's Parade, next to King's College in Cambridge city centre.

But the unusual busker starred in the prime-time ITV programme last night (Saturday, April 23), and treated a studio audience and viewers at home to his rendition of Monty Python's "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life".

Charlie, who is 5ft 9, and his litter bin were wheeled on stage by two crew members.

The Bin Busker is usually found on King's Parade, Cambridge - Credit: Syco/Thames/ITV

Amanda Holden asked the guitarist: "What are you hoping that comes from this?"

"A bigger bin," fellow judge Simon Cowell quipped.

Charlie said that he wanted to tour the world, before David Walliams replied: "You'll need a wheelie bin for that."

Charlie was given less than two minutes on air.

Despite his audience singing along with the Monty Python favourite, all four BGT judges buzzed Charlie off.

Simon said: "Having heard you singing, now I know why you're in the bin."

He received four "no" votes, and was quickly sent home.

"That was RUBBISH," Amanda joked.

Charlie, who is an outdoors activities teacher by trade, was tipped to audition for BGT in 2012, according to the Daily Star.

In 2016, university newspaper The Tab named Charlie the "worst thing about Cambridge".

The Tab author wrote: "If I hear Bare Necessities one more time, I will lose my s***."

Britain's Got Talent began in 2007 and is now in its 15th series.

Last night's episode featured Mary P, who flew onto stage dressed as Mary Poppins before singing The Black Eyed Peas' "My Humps" and Lizzo's "Boys" in character.

Mary P on Britain's Got Talent - Credit: Syco/Thames/ITV

Suzi Wild received four "yesses" for her impressions of the Queen, Janet Street Porter, Lorraine, Gemma Collins and Kirstie Allsop.

Before The Bin Busker was wheeled onto stage, Muhamed Kahrimanovic - also known as Hammerhand - attempted to break the world record for the most coconuts smashed with one hand in one minute.

He miss out on the record by more than 60 coconuts.

And David Walliams' Golden Buzzer went to Born to Perform, a dance group for people with disabilities.

The Northampton troupe wowed judges with their Hairspray "You Can't Stop the Beat" routine, and have gone straight through to the semi-finals.