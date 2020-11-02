Skeleton on Zoom call with spooky pals appears on roundabout during Halloween

This skeleton on a Zoom call appeared on a roundabout in Sutton just in time for Halloween. Picture: Supplied Benjamin Penfold

Residents in an east Cambridgeshire village had a fright this Halloween after a skeleton conducted a Zoom call from one of their roundabouts.

The spooky skeleton set up their computer, desk and screen to hold the ‘Halloween Planning Meeting 2020’ in Sutton on October 31.

Hilarious pictures shared online show the virtual conversation taking place in the same spot another skeleton was photographed last year.

The team responsible for the frightening display spoke anonymously to this newspaper, saying that the reaction from locals was the “best response so far”.

They said: “We thought Storm Aiden was going to beat us, but we made it.

“We decorated the roundabout again to make people laugh and keep relevant

“The idea changed two days before as we found it funny to the current situation, we managed to find old IT stuff to build with to make it.”

Just metres away, a spine-chilling Halloween house display was created on Mepal Road for residents to explore safely and securely.

An organiser said: “We done it [the house decorations] for community spirt this year.

“Everyone was safe and kept to social distancing and hopefully next year we can come back bigger than we were last year.”