Your chance to star in tribute book alongside Garfield the cat aka 'Mr Sainsbury's' who died last year

PUBLISHED: 15:20 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:20 02 March 2020

This is your chance to star in a book alongside Mr Sainsbury�s, Garfield. Picture: Supplied

This is your chance to star in a book alongside Mr Sainsbury�s, Garfield. Picture: Supplied

Have you ever wanted to star in a book? Well now is your chance to join a competition to become the main character in a tribute book to Cambridgeshire's beloved Garfield.

The famous Mr Sainsbury's was killed in the carpark of the Ely supermarket last year and since then his legacy has lived on via social media and through books.

The ginger feline has been dubbed a "photogenic star" and has gained a huge following online, one artist even painted him for a charity auction sale.

Fans are now in with the chance of joining Garfield in his latest book 'Vote for Garfy', all you need to do is visit the fundraising page for the Ely & District Cats Protection.

Prizes

1st Prize: The first prize winner's own name will be used for a main character in the next Garfield book, due out late Autumn.

2nd Prize: The second prize winner's name will appear in the book for a minor character

3rd Prize: The third prize winner receives a signed copy of the new book and a special Garfy mug.

A spokesman said: "Garfy just turned up one day in 2010 and made himself at home. He had no microchip so had to stay!

"He used to roam the fields around the Sainsburys area before it was built. During its construction this carried on and he became friendly with the builders.

"When the store opened it became his second home, especially when he found the red sofa in the Virgin store was a comfy place to spend the day.

"We had calls from several vets (one in Soham!) to come and collect him because people thought he was a stray.

"In 2015 we set up his Facebook Page and that's how his fame began with his many adventures at the store, including being banned at one point and making so many friends along the way.

"David (Garfy's Dad) thought it would be a good idea to get a donation box for Cats Protection and through his liaison with store employee Louise this was achieved!

"Garfy's appearances at the Little Downham Cat Show has also drawn people in.

"His Facebook page has touched many people's lives throughout the world and his legacy will live on through Ely Cats Protection and his books."

Entries cost £2 and all monies raised are going to Ely & District Cats Protection Branch. The full T&Cs are available on the below link.

To enter, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/garfieldsbook

