REVIEW: Stylish stay at York's historic The Grange Hotel is the ultimate unwind treat

The luxury hotel in a Grade II listed building is situated in the quiet residential area of Bootham, within easy walking distance from the city centre.

Made up of only 41 individually-designed ensuite rooms set among Regency style décor, antique paintings, sash windows, rare racing memorabilia and a sweeping staircase, the hotel boasts incredible charm and character resembling that of a country house hotel.

We instantly felt like we were taken back to a bygone era of lavish rooms decorated with matching floral wallpaper and soft furnishings with colourful velvet sofas and armchairs.

Our twin room is elegantly stocked with the White Company bathroom essentials and various flavour teas and shortbread biscuits with a small carton of milk in the fridge.

Leaping on to the bed we melt into the mattress and feather soft pillows that promise a restful forty winks to soothe away the days tension.

We find out that rooms have been individually designed by the hotel's co-owner Vivien Cassel ranging from classic country living to cool townhouse vibes.

The intimate hotel has recently undergone a significant refurbishment which saw the addition of four premier ground floor rooms and the development of the historic cellars into a two AA Rosette restaurant The Ivy Brasserie.

As we take our seats for our evening meal we are greeted by friendly, attentive waitresses and a live vocalist who provides easy-listening background music.

Imagine sparkly lights, candles and velvet seats all within the hotel's original brick vaulted cellars.

Our waitress explains that Chef Will Nicol uses local Yorkshire produce to serve classic food with a French influence.

The main course of the chicken breast is tender and full of flavour perfectly accompanied with the black garlic puree and shallots.

While the rhubarb and buttermilk baked cheesecake is melt in the mouth perfection.

The superb cuisine continues on the breakfast menu too, with a continental breakfast buffet alongside a Yorkshire breakfast or chef's specials.

The hotel has been shortlisted for the 2019 York Design Awards, and it comes as no surprise after our visit.

Rates at The Grange Hotel start from £210 staying in a double room on a B&B basis. To book visit https://www.grangehotel.co.uk/ or call 01904 644744.

