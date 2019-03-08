Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Hallo-wee-n! Skeletons and open-plan bathroom appears on Cambridgeshire village roundabout overnight

PUBLISHED: 15:41 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 31 October 2019

The skeletons and open-plan bathroom which appeared in Sutton overnight � just in time for Halloween. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Stanger

The skeletons and open-plan bathroom which appeared in Sutton overnight � just in time for Halloween. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Stanger

Supplied

Residents in a quiet Cambridgeshire village had a shock this morning after finding two skeletons had moved in.

The skeletons and open-plan bathroom which appeared in Sutton overnight – just in time for Halloween. Picture: SuppliedThe skeletons and open-plan bathroom which appeared in Sutton overnight – just in time for Halloween. Picture: Supplied

Perched on top of a roundabout in Sutton now live the new residents along with a (very) open-planned bathroom made up of a door, toilet and sink.

Images emerged on the morning of Halloween (October 31) and show one of the skeletons sitting on the toilet whilst looking at their mobile phone.

You may also want to watch:

Rumour has it, the skeletons are something to do with the charity Halloween house on Mepal Road open from 5pm to 8pm tonight in aid of the Sutton Scout Hut.

One resident spotted the bony duo on the school run, they said: "I had a good laugh. Whoever did this, you are awesome."

Another Sutton resident clearly isn't a fan, they said: "Just what the local drivers round here need, another excuse for not being able to drive properly."

The skeletons and open-plan bathroom which appeared in Sutton overnight – just in time for Halloween. Picture: SuppliedThe skeletons and open-plan bathroom which appeared in Sutton overnight – just in time for Halloween. Picture: Supplied

In defence, another added: "To who ever does this, thank you so much for bringing smiles to peoples faces, it's such a nice funny thing to do."

Most Read

Housing officer, 21, will appeal to magistrates for leniency after drink drive conviction

Plea for leniency by Amber Mason as she faces disqualification for drink driving. She works for East Cambs Council as a housing officer. Picture; ARCHANT

‘It could happen to anyone’ – Ely mother whose husband saved her life after her heart stopped raises awareness of CPR

Mum raises awareness of life-saving CPR after cardiac arrest. Charlotte Salmons, 33, with husband James and Grace and Alfie. Picture: EAAA

Ely Muslims want to re-develop terraced house for £400,000 community centre

34 Broad Street Ely which could be home to the Ely Muslim Community if East Cambs Council grants planning permission for change of use and a rear extension. Picture; ECDC/GOOGLE

Little Downham man, 45, charged with theft, criminal damage and assault

Little Downham man, 45, charged with two counts of theft from a shop, two counts of criminal damage and common assault. He was arrested in Ely on Friday October 25 and will appear in court today (October 28). Picture: POLICE.

Uninsured driver spotted cruising ‘in odd manner’ through Littleport has Audi car seized by police

A driver had their car seized after police spotted them cruising ‘in an odd manner’ with no insurance in Littleport on Saturday (October 26). Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/FACEBOOK.

Most Read

Housing officer, 21, will appeal to magistrates for leniency after drink drive conviction

Plea for leniency by Amber Mason as she faces disqualification for drink driving. She works for East Cambs Council as a housing officer. Picture; ARCHANT

‘It could happen to anyone’ – Ely mother whose husband saved her life after her heart stopped raises awareness of CPR

Mum raises awareness of life-saving CPR after cardiac arrest. Charlotte Salmons, 33, with husband James and Grace and Alfie. Picture: EAAA

Ely Muslims want to re-develop terraced house for £400,000 community centre

34 Broad Street Ely which could be home to the Ely Muslim Community if East Cambs Council grants planning permission for change of use and a rear extension. Picture; ECDC/GOOGLE

Little Downham man, 45, charged with theft, criminal damage and assault

Little Downham man, 45, charged with two counts of theft from a shop, two counts of criminal damage and common assault. He was arrested in Ely on Friday October 25 and will appear in court today (October 28). Picture: POLICE.

Uninsured driver spotted cruising ‘in odd manner’ through Littleport has Audi car seized by police

A driver had their car seized after police spotted them cruising ‘in an odd manner’ with no insurance in Littleport on Saturday (October 26). Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/FACEBOOK.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Hallo-wee-n! Skeletons and open-plan bathroom appears on Cambridgeshire village roundabout overnight

The skeletons and open-plan bathroom which appeared in Sutton overnight � just in time for Halloween. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Stanger

Prime Minister gets his election campaign underway with a visit to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the National Institute for Health Research at the Cambridge Clinical Research Facility in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge. Picture: Alastair Grant/PA Wire/PA Images

MOTORSPORT: Littleport driver Jake Boydell takes on Demon Tweeks/Yokohama Locost Championship at Snetterton Circuit

Littleport driver Jake Boydell competing in Demon Tweeks/Yokohama Locost Championship at Snetterton Circuit. Picture: Gary Malkin/GMMOTOPHOTO

King’s Ely raise £34,000 for charities - one of the highest totals to date

King’s Ely raise £34,000 for charities - one of the highest totals to date. Picture: JORDAN DAY

Combined Authority questioned about contingency plans for local business services and support in relation to Brexit

Members of the combined authority have questioned contingency plans for business services and support in relation to Brexit. Picture: PA/PA Wire/Twitter/James Palmer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists