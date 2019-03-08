Hallo-wee-n! Skeletons and open-plan bathroom appears on Cambridgeshire village roundabout overnight

The skeletons and open-plan bathroom which appeared in Sutton overnight � just in time for Halloween. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Stanger Supplied

Residents in a quiet Cambridgeshire village had a shock this morning after finding two skeletons had moved in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The skeletons and open-plan bathroom which appeared in Sutton overnight – just in time for Halloween. Picture: Supplied The skeletons and open-plan bathroom which appeared in Sutton overnight – just in time for Halloween. Picture: Supplied

Perched on top of a roundabout in Sutton now live the new residents along with a (very) open-planned bathroom made up of a door, toilet and sink.

Images emerged on the morning of Halloween (October 31) and show one of the skeletons sitting on the toilet whilst looking at their mobile phone.

You may also want to watch:

Rumour has it, the skeletons are something to do with the charity Halloween house on Mepal Road open from 5pm to 8pm tonight in aid of the Sutton Scout Hut.

One resident spotted the bony duo on the school run, they said: "I had a good laugh. Whoever did this, you are awesome."

Another Sutton resident clearly isn't a fan, they said: "Just what the local drivers round here need, another excuse for not being able to drive properly."

The skeletons and open-plan bathroom which appeared in Sutton overnight – just in time for Halloween. Picture: Supplied The skeletons and open-plan bathroom which appeared in Sutton overnight – just in time for Halloween. Picture: Supplied

In defence, another added: "To who ever does this, thank you so much for bringing smiles to peoples faces, it's such a nice funny thing to do."