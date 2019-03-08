Video

Hundreds visit Sutton's spooky Halloween house and raise £300 for village scouts as organisers dub it 'biggest event to date'

Spooktacular! �300 was raised for Sutton Scouts at the annual Halloween house on Mepal Road in the village. Picture: Supplied/Ben Penfold Supplied/Ben Penfold

It was a spooky success for organisers of Sutton's Halloween house as £300 was raised for the village scout hut.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Spooktacular! £300 was raised for Sutton Scouts at the annual Halloween house on Mepal Road in the village. Picture: Supplied/Ben Penfold Spooktacular! £300 was raised for Sutton Scouts at the annual Halloween house on Mepal Road in the village. Picture: Supplied/Ben Penfold

Hundreds visited the spooktacular home at Mepal Road on Thursday, October 31 which is organised by three local scout volunteers.

Ben Penfold, one of three organisers, said: "It [the event] was just so busy, we didn't actually know so many people lived in Sutton.

"The night raised a total of £292 but we have rounded it up to £300 ourselves for the scout hut fund, it really was an amazing night."

More than 200 hot chocolates were sold, 150 items from the BBQ were consumed and over 3kg of marshmallows were used on the fire.

Spooktacular! £300 was raised for Sutton Scouts at the annual Halloween house on Mepal Road in the village. Picture: Supplied/Ben Penfold Spooktacular! £300 was raised for Sutton Scouts at the annual Halloween house on Mepal Road in the village. Picture: Supplied/Ben Penfold

Penfold added: "We do it [the Halloween house] just for a bit of fun, for a laugh because we just like making people smile.

"This is our third year of doing it and this year was by far the biggest event to date; there must have been between four and 500 people at the house."

Cash raised will go towards Sutton Scouts' newly planned £200,000 hut.

Spooktacular! £300 was raised for Sutton Scouts at the annual Halloween house on Mepal Road in the village. Picture: Supplied/Ben Penfold Spooktacular! £300 was raised for Sutton Scouts at the annual Halloween house on Mepal Road in the village. Picture: Supplied/Ben Penfold

Spooktacular! £300 was raised for Sutton Scouts at the annual Halloween house on Mepal Road in the village. Picture: Supplied/Ben Penfold Spooktacular! £300 was raised for Sutton Scouts at the annual Halloween house on Mepal Road in the village. Picture: Supplied/Ben Penfold

Spooktacular! £300 was raised for Sutton Scouts at the annual Halloween house on Mepal Road in the village. Picture: Supplied/Ben Penfold Spooktacular! £300 was raised for Sutton Scouts at the annual Halloween house on Mepal Road in the village. Picture: Supplied/Ben Penfold

Spooktacular! £300 was raised for Sutton Scouts at the annual Halloween house on Mepal Road in the village. Picture: Supplied/Ben Penfold Spooktacular! £300 was raised for Sutton Scouts at the annual Halloween house on Mepal Road in the village. Picture: Supplied/Ben Penfold

Spooktacular! £300 was raised for Sutton Scouts at the annual Halloween house on Mepal Road in the village. Picture: Supplied/Ben Penfold Spooktacular! £300 was raised for Sutton Scouts at the annual Halloween house on Mepal Road in the village. Picture: Supplied/Ben Penfold

Spooktacular! £300 was raised for Sutton Scouts at the annual Halloween house on Mepal Road in the village. Picture: Supplied/Ben Penfold Spooktacular! £300 was raised for Sutton Scouts at the annual Halloween house on Mepal Road in the village. Picture: Supplied/Ben Penfold

Spooktacular! £300 was raised for Sutton Scouts at the annual Halloween house on Mepal Road in the village. Picture: Supplied/Ben Penfold Spooktacular! £300 was raised for Sutton Scouts at the annual Halloween house on Mepal Road in the village. Picture: Supplied/Ben Penfold

Spooktacular! £300 was raised for Sutton Scouts at the annual Halloween house on Mepal Road in the village. Picture: Supplied/Ben Penfold Spooktacular! £300 was raised for Sutton Scouts at the annual Halloween house on Mepal Road in the village. Picture: Supplied/Ben Penfold

Spooktacular! £300 was raised for Sutton Scouts at the annual Halloween house on Mepal Road in the village. Picture: Supplied/Ben Penfold Spooktacular! £300 was raised for Sutton Scouts at the annual Halloween house on Mepal Road in the village. Picture: Supplied/Ben Penfold