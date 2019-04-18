Ely Business Awards 2019: Why our Small Business of the Year Award could be the one for you

Ely Standard East Cambs Business Awards 2018 Small Business of the Year winner Gourmet Brownie Ltd with finalists. Picture: IAN CARTER AdGarry Samuels

We’re on the look out for businesses, which typically employ 10 people or fewer, to enter our Small Business of the Year Award.

Here at the East Cambridgeshire Business Awards, we believe that having a small company is no barrier to success in this award category.

Our judges will be looking for performance against business plan and proven success in adapting to market movements.

Entrants must explain how their business is profitable, account evidence is required. You must also show how you’ve adapted to changing markets.

Entrants of the award – which is now available for sponsorship – must also show how their business fits into its marketplace what is development plans, if any, are.

We spoke to previous winners Gourmet Brownie Ltd, they told us that since winning the award in 2018, their sales have continued to grow.

A spokesman said: “The awards gave us great exposure, introducing us to many new clients and helping people to see how passionate we are to promote local business and employ local staff. It has created a lovely network.

“The process is not as daunting as it seems, so entering is a great idea and also helps you to look back and celebrate your own success with your team.”

To sponsor this award, email: ashleigh.jackson@archant.co.uk