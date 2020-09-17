Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Ad Feature

Witchford Village College invests in a new vibrant and dynamic learning space

PUBLISHED: 09:02 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:02 17 September 2020

The refurbishment of the science labs at Witchford Village College have created a dynamic learning space for all students to use. Photo: Witchford Village College

The refurbishment of the science labs at Witchford Village College have created a dynamic learning space for all students to use. Photo: Witchford Village College

Archant

The start of the new academic year is always one of excitement for Witchford Village College – and this year is no different.

One of the new science labs at Witchford Village College. Photo: Witchford Village CollegeOne of the new science labs at Witchford Village College. Photo: Witchford Village College

Despite the unusual circumstances that 2020 has brought to education, the College has been working hard behind the scenes to ensure that its students are met with the best possible experience as they reintegrate into school life.

The aim is simple: to enable all students to realise their potential. The College believes that a well-rounded education is crucial for young people. Driven by their ethos and values, the school’s curriculum enables students to study the subjects important to them, develop the skills they will need, and shapes them as citizens ready for a fulfilling future. In order to do this, and to meet internal goals, the College wants to ensure that its facilities are to the highest possible standard and are providing a welcoming, inspiring environment for all.

You may also want to watch:

With this in mind, last year, Witchford Village College put in a successful bid of over £200,000, which has allowed it the resource to refurbish three science labs and one preparation room, as well as building a large storage room. This work comes in addition to the refurbishment of Lab 5, a project that was carried out by a resident site team over the summer holidays. Having not been refurbished and modernised since the College was built, these works have significantly improved the science facilities and created a vibrant and dynamic learning space for all students to use.

Bessie Owen, head of school, said: “As our community comes back together in full for the first time in months, we are committed to ensuring our staff and students are able to operate in both a safe and monitored manner. The refurbishments made over summer reflect our new way of teaching and operating and I’m extremely proud of how our site team pulled together to make this possible. Part of this has included brand-new benches with laminate surface, which will ensure easy cleaning between lessons and a new layout of the lab, allowing for greater flexibility to complete group work and giving students the chance to section off into their own bubbles.”

As well as this project being developed with new safety guidelines in place, everything has been refurbished to ensure the highest quality learning experience for students. This has included: new natural daylight LED lighting, which has been built into the ceilings to ensure better lighting conditions for students to focus, new blinds which will allow effective blackout for practical work on topics such as the properties of light, measuring the rate of photosynthesis or flame tests, and new state of the art 86-inch interactive screens to allow all students to proactively follow the lesson and also interact with the boards themselves.

These new refurbishments come at an exciting time for Witchford Village College, as its community continues to grow and evolve from the connection to The Learning Alliance – a purposeful family of schools, each with its own distinct identity. Each school within the Trust offers academic rigour, excellent extra-curricular opportunities and values the arts and performing arts. The Learning Alliance and its schools are proudly international and internationally minded, serving a diverse community with a broad, specialist and inclusive provision.

Learn more about Witchford Village College and its learning environment at witchfordvc.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Please pay attention’: Firefighters urge motorists to keep front of station clear

Firefighters are urging motorists to keep the front of Ely Fire Station clear after several cars were spotted blocking engines from leaving. Picture: CambsFRS

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? Out for a morning walk near Ely Cathedral this was the sight that greeted Matthew

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? These photos were taken in Ely today, adding to the stuff of legend, myth and now, maybe, fact. Picture; MATTHEW STEVENS (copright)

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Colleague of the Year finalists

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Colleague of the Year finalists. Lola Howell (and her team), Naomi McCrombie and Jake Ellis. Picture: HEROES

‘To debut for Cambridge was the icing on the cake’ - parents react as Ely footballer makes Cambridge United debut

Lewis Simper from Ely made his professional debut for Cambridge United in their EFL Trophy win over Fulham under 21s, having been at United since he was seven-years-old. Picture: SUPPLIED/FAMILY

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Please pay attention’: Firefighters urge motorists to keep front of station clear

Firefighters are urging motorists to keep the front of Ely Fire Station clear after several cars were spotted blocking engines from leaving. Picture: CambsFRS

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? Out for a morning walk near Ely Cathedral this was the sight that greeted Matthew

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? These photos were taken in Ely today, adding to the stuff of legend, myth and now, maybe, fact. Picture; MATTHEW STEVENS (copright)

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Colleague of the Year finalists

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Colleague of the Year finalists. Lola Howell (and her team), Naomi McCrombie and Jake Ellis. Picture: HEROES

‘To debut for Cambridge was the icing on the cake’ - parents react as Ely footballer makes Cambridge United debut

Lewis Simper from Ely made his professional debut for Cambridge United in their EFL Trophy win over Fulham under 21s, having been at United since he was seven-years-old. Picture: SUPPLIED/FAMILY

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Ely Standard

Self-build plots available near Ely for £135,000

Developer Chard Robinson has launched a development of serviced self-build plots in Little Thetford, near Ely. Pictures: Chard Robinson

Training centre set up to help fight rise in cyber crime

IT Governance has opened a Covid-19-safe cyber security training centre in Ely. Picture: IT GOVERNANCE

Dispersal order for part of Wisbech after night of violent ‘bikes and broomsticks’ clashes between rival groups

A grainy image of the violent clashes in Wisbech last night contrasting with the tranquility of the area taken earlier today. Picture; FACEBOOK/ARCHANT

Witchford Village College invests in a new vibrant and dynamic learning space

The refurbishment of the science labs at Witchford Village College have created a dynamic learning space for all students to use. Photo: Witchford Village College

Queen and Prince Philip return to Norfolk

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh are spending time together at Wood Farm, at Wolferton Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Fiona Hanson