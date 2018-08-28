Advanced search

LETTER: ‘I look forward to Mayor Palmer’s resignation!’

PUBLISHED: 10:30 12 January 2019

You reported (Dec 27) that the council plan to make available only fifteen of the empty ex-military houses in Ely for social housing and profit from the private sale of the dozens that remain.

It is the duty of any council to look after its citizens who elected them in the first place and Mayor Palmer should be ashamed of himself; I look forward to learning of his resignation.

Graham Jones, Ely

Join the debate, email your letters to john.elworthy@archant.co.uk

