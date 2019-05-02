Advanced search

Why YOUR medium-sized business should enter our East Cambridgeshire Business Awards this year

02 May, 2019 - 08:30
Ely Standard East Cambs Business Awards 2018 Medium Business of the Year winner ST1 Group Ltd

Ely Standard East Cambs Business Awards 2018 Medium Business of the Year winner ST1 Group Ltd

Garry Samuels

We would like to invite any business operating in East Cambridgeshire which employs 11 to 250 full-time employees to enter our glitzy awards ceremony.

We are on the hunt for companies in the region to enter our Medium Business of the Year Award – which is sponsored by Ellgia Recycling.

To enter your business, you must meet the following criteria: You must outline your business to our judges and tell us if the business is profitable – account evidence required.

Please tell us how you have successfully adapted to changing markets, how your business fits into its marketplace and what the development plans are.

Last year, the award was scooped ST1 Group Ltd, and they say that winning was “wonderful and something we are very proud of”.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman said: “Since winning the medium business of the year award we have taken on more prestigious projects across the country from the Isle of Wight to Stirling.

“I think the construction industry as a whole is going through an uncertain time at the moment.

“Maintaining a secure forward order book can be challenging but then again as a consultancy practice we face this issue every year.”

Ellgia Recycling is an award-winning waste management business who specialise in waste processing and recycling for commercial, trade and homeowners.

The spokesman for ST1 Group Ltd added: “Winning the Ely Business Award for the first time was wonderful and something we are very proud of as Ely is our home town.

“I would highly recommend all local businesses to enter and get involved. The awards provide a great opportunity to market your business to the community and the country as a whole.

“Plus the awards dinner provides an excellent opportunity to get out and network with the Ely Business community.”

