Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

‘It’s right we punish people appropriately’: Lucy Frazer MP talks six-month sentences in BBC radio interview

PUBLISHED: 17:52 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:52 25 February 2019

Justice minister and SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer who wants a ;'conversation' with the public about ending short term prison sentences for offenders but replacing them with what? Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Justice minister and SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer who wants a ;'conversation' with the public about ending short term prison sentences for offenders but replacing them with what? Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Archant

The Government is serious about scrapping short term prison sentences says SE Cambs and justice minister Lucy Frazer but victims need re-assurance and alternative punishments must not be seen as “soft options”.

“It’s right we punish people appropriately” the MP told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire today.

The MP added: “We know that many short sentences are for things like shoplifting and we know that many people who commit the crime are actually doing it because they are on drugs.

“So might it be better to help those people come off drugs and so they can turn their lives around and stop the need to reoffend in the future?”

The MP told Chris Mann that we should “start a conversation about the nature of sentences” and “what helps offenders as well”.

She said: “Nearly two thirds of offenders who have a sentence of six months of less go on to commit another offence within 12 months of being released.

“Are we improving their life chances? Is it right for future victims when we’re not turning those people’s lives around and they’re going on to creating more victims?”

Ms Frazer, who is a barrister by profession, told listeners that she believes it is “very hard to rehabilitate yourself once you come out of prison”.

She raised the option of “other solutions that would help and support people” but made it clear she did not mean “soft options”.

Presenter Chris Mann asked Ms Frazer if the “other solutions” would suit the victims of the crime and argued that the lack of a prison sentence may not be sufficient enough.

Ms Frazer added: “We need to ensure that people who are victims of the crime feel that the people who have offended get the appropriate punishment.

“Any solution must ensure that there is a perception that the crime and the punishment fit. It should not just be about rehabilitation but should also be about punishment.”

The Under-Secretary of State suggested GPS tagging options, preventing criminals from going out as much to prohibit them going about their normal daily life.

She added: “The tagging programme enables people to be monitored and we will know how much alcohol they have got in them, so there are other solutions.

“There are other punishments we can put in place too. Working the community is absolutely something we should consider.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman attacked in Wisbech,passers-by film it but don’t help and police give her the run around as they refuse to take statement until she takes a stand

Wisbech attack: Evidence of the black eye sustained by Wisbech attack victim on Friday, The photo was taken an hour or so after the incident that left her bruised and battered. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Get your car washed for charity at Ely fire station

Ely Fire station is hosting a car wash in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity on Saturday March 16 between 10am and 4pm. Some of the station crew are pictured during their last charity car wash. Picture: PAUL HUDSON.

‘He wanted to keep cricket alive’: Dedicated cricketer and great-grandfather Percy Bulsara dies at 83

Dedicated cricketer and great-grandfather Percy Bulsara dies at 83. Picture: WELNEY CRICKET CLUB.

Dancing and fun at the mayor of Ely’s ball raises money for local charity Pos+bility

Mayor Councillor Mike Rouse hosts a ball at the Maltings, Ely, to raise money for Pos+bility. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Busy roundabout in Ely set to see funding to ease congestion

The A10 Witchford Road roundabout that leads on to the A142 near the BP garage will see funding go towards improvements. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Most Read

Woman attacked in Wisbech,passers-by film it but don’t help and police give her the run around as they refuse to take statement until she takes a stand

Wisbech attack: Evidence of the black eye sustained by Wisbech attack victim on Friday, The photo was taken an hour or so after the incident that left her bruised and battered. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Get your car washed for charity at Ely fire station

Ely Fire station is hosting a car wash in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity on Saturday March 16 between 10am and 4pm. Some of the station crew are pictured during their last charity car wash. Picture: PAUL HUDSON.

‘He wanted to keep cricket alive’: Dedicated cricketer and great-grandfather Percy Bulsara dies at 83

Dedicated cricketer and great-grandfather Percy Bulsara dies at 83. Picture: WELNEY CRICKET CLUB.

Dancing and fun at the mayor of Ely’s ball raises money for local charity Pos+bility

Mayor Councillor Mike Rouse hosts a ball at the Maltings, Ely, to raise money for Pos+bility. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Busy roundabout in Ely set to see funding to ease congestion

The A10 Witchford Road roundabout that leads on to the A142 near the BP garage will see funding go towards improvements. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Latest from the Ely Standard

Construction firm headed by former Cambridgeshire enterprise board chairman Mark Reeve collapses with £12m owed to 420 creditors

Mark Reeve, chairman of Chalcroft Ltd and former chairman of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Local Enterprise Partnership. His company has gone into liquidation with debts in excess of £12m. Picture; CHALCROFT

‘It’s right we punish people appropriately’: Lucy Frazer MP talks six-month sentences in BBC radio interview

Justice minister and SE Cambs MP Lucy Frazer who wants a ;'conversation' with the public about ending short term prison sentences for offenders but replacing them with what? Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Our appeal to Cambridgeshire residents running the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon in April

Will you be running the 2019 London Marathon? We would love to hear from you. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Scrivens Opticians to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society at World Book Day 2019 in Ely

Staff at Scrivens Opticians and Hearing Centre in Ely are set to raise cash for the Alzheimer’s Society this World Book Day. Picture: SUPPLIED

Get your car washed for charity at Ely fire station

Ely Fire station is hosting a car wash in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity on Saturday March 16 between 10am and 4pm. Some of the station crew are pictured during their last charity car wash. Picture: PAUL HUDSON.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists