Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

COLUMN: Lucy Frazer MP on the importance of young people getting a good education

PUBLISHED: 14:33 25 August 2019

South East Cambs MP Lucy Frazer supporting the Make it Your Business event in Ely, where she offered support and an opportunity to share thoughts for female entrepreneurs. Picture: LUCY FRAZER/TWITTER.

South East Cambs MP Lucy Frazer supporting the Make it Your Business event in Ely, where she offered support and an opportunity to share thoughts for female entrepreneurs. Picture: LUCY FRAZER/TWITTER.

Archant

"A man's reach should exceed his grasp, or what's a heaven for?"

I am often asked which particular quote inspires me, and this one by Robert Browning echoes my view that aspiration and ambition are a key part of helping young people think big, achieve their goals, or even an aim beyond their wildest dreams.

Getting on in life, seizing opportunities, and fulfilling your hopes are all important drivers in improving your life chances. A good education is also key to unlocking opportunity.

Here in East Cambridgeshire we were in 2016 placed in the bottom 14, ranked 311th out of 324 Local Authority Districts for social mobility.

It is for this reason (and as a result of much campaigning) that we were designated an opportunity area, with a £72 million opportunity fund that is shared alongside 12 other areas.

This has enabled our schools to access further resources to support teacher recruitment, improve literacy and numeracy, and strengthen the support for those with special educational needs.

And it is good to see that progress is being made to improve the life chances of our young people through education more broadly.

You may also want to watch:

According to the social mobility commission, twice the number of disadvantaged 16 to 18 year olds are in further education than in school sixth forms, reinforcing the importance of further education institutions as key drivers for improving social mobility.

Many organisations are deeply committed to improving the social mobility and education chances of our young people.

And I wanted to let you know of one particular opportunity - the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust.

Responsible for the Churchill Fellowships, the organisation supports UK citizens from all parts of society to travel the world in search of innovative solutions for today's most pressing problems.

The Churchill Fellowship is a life-changing opportunity to expand professional and personal horizons, and grants awarded by the organisation fund 4-8 weeks anywhere in the world to explore a practical topic that the individual feels passionate about.

When returning home, the Trust helps the application to make that change in their community or professions.

With travel grants available in 12 areas and open to all UK citizens aged 18 or over, this is a fantastic opportunity to explore your passion, build your skillset and give back to your community.

Young people are particularly encouraged to apply - and the deadline for applications is September 17 for travel in 2020.

For more information on the grant scheme visit www.wcmt.org.uk

Most Read

INTERVIEW: What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street

What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street. Wendy Gamble, from lighting and gift shop Kays of Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

GCSE results 2019: 59 per cent of students at Ely College score grades 4-9 in English and mathematics

Pupils at Ely College have opened their GCSE results and 59 per cent of students achieved grades 4-9 in English and mathematics. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

Driver who assaulted motorist with car keys after believing they ‘pulled in front of him’ on main Cambridgeshire road is sentenced

Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

Mayor Palmer submits £264m A10 bid - fingers crossed this could signal the beginning of the end for nightmare travel between Ely and Cambridge

Mayor James Palmer who has submitted a £264m bid on behalf of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to start work on dualling of the A10 between Ely and Cambridge. Picture; RMG

‘Exactly the sort of thing that the village has been calling out for a long time’ - how happiness in Haddenham is a burger van in the car park

Happiness for some in Haddenham is the decision to grant a licence for this burger van to operate nightly from the social club car park. But not everyone was in agreement, as a council sub committee was to hear. Picture; APPLICANT

Most Read

INTERVIEW: What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street

What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street. Wendy Gamble, from lighting and gift shop Kays of Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

GCSE results 2019: 59 per cent of students at Ely College score grades 4-9 in English and mathematics

Pupils at Ely College have opened their GCSE results and 59 per cent of students achieved grades 4-9 in English and mathematics. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

Driver who assaulted motorist with car keys after believing they ‘pulled in front of him’ on main Cambridgeshire road is sentenced

Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

Mayor Palmer submits £264m A10 bid - fingers crossed this could signal the beginning of the end for nightmare travel between Ely and Cambridge

Mayor James Palmer who has submitted a £264m bid on behalf of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to start work on dualling of the A10 between Ely and Cambridge. Picture; RMG

‘Exactly the sort of thing that the village has been calling out for a long time’ - how happiness in Haddenham is a burger van in the car park

Happiness for some in Haddenham is the decision to grant a licence for this burger van to operate nightly from the social club car park. But not everyone was in agreement, as a council sub committee was to hear. Picture; APPLICANT

Latest from the Ely Standard

Memories are made of this - the moment Ely City FC came ‘agonisingly close’ to securing cup tie victory at Wisbech

Match day action from the Elgood�s stadium at Wisbech where visitors Ely City FC got a well deserved draw and came �agonisingly� close to winning against the Fenmen. The reply is at Ely on September 3. Picture; IAN CARTER

Chatteris solicitors raise £135 for East Anglian Air Ambulance charity at town’s Midsummer Festival

Lauren Dilworth, director and residential property solicitor at Ward Gethin Archer, presenting a cheque for £200 to Tammy Swiderski from the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

FA Cup: Soham Town Rangers 2 Biggleswade United 0

The FA Cup (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

Heroin addict mum from Wisbech spared jail after judge tells her - and second defendant too - that they both need help

Michelle Wright of Wisbech was spared jail for dealing and taking heroin after a judge decided she needed help. A second woman was also spared jail for similar offences. . Photo: Lisa Selby/Bluebaglife

‘Exactly the sort of thing that the village has been calling out for a long time’ - how happiness in Haddenham is a burger van in the car park

Happiness for some in Haddenham is the decision to grant a licence for this burger van to operate nightly from the social club car park. But not everyone was in agreement, as a council sub committee was to hear. Picture; APPLICANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists