LETTER: 'Ely fireworks at Cherry Hill was another huge success'

PUBLISHED: 11:11 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 05 November 2019

The annual fireworks at Cherry Hill in Ely on Saturday, November 2 were a huge success according to organisers. Picture: Supplied/Mike Rouse

The annual Ely fireworks display at Cherry Hill on Saturday, November 2, was another huge success, with high numbers turning

The organisers, Ely Community Events Team (ECET) which brings together Ely, Ely Hereward, and Soham Rotary Clubs along with Ely District Scouts, would like to thank all concerned.

From event stewards, ticket sales outlets, our sponsors, and most of all, the people of and around Ely for making the occasion so enjoyable and worthwhile.

ECET are also pleased to announce that the evening produced a good financial return, details of which will shortly be published.

As a community event it is intended that all funds raised will continue to be destined for the benefit of the community, and so we now embark on identifying the worthy and needy local causes which can be usefully assisted.

We are shortly due to look at a number of requests for support already received following more recent publicity.

We would also now like to give the opportunity for any further organisations, groups, or even individuals, within Ely and its locality to contact ECET should you wish to be considered for a donation from the money raised at this year's event.

We are proposing once again to set aside a proportion of the available funds for meeting such requests and hope by these means to reach out to as many deserving people as possible, with priority being given to those who have not previously benefited.

Anyone who has not already been in touch and wishes to be considered is invited to contact ECET at pr@ecet.org.uk.

Please give details about yourself, your group or organisation, whether or not you would be looking to fund any particular project, with details of any funding target and amounts raised so far.

We ask that contact is made no later than by the end of December, so that all further requests can then be considered at the ECET team meeting to be held early in the New Year.

Michael Judkins, ELY

