This rock was moved from the Remembrance display at the Beacon in Ely on Sunday afternoon.

It's part of a set that listed the 245 Ely fallen soldiers from WW1. It had names from L-N on.

I appreciate rocks are usually taken and rehidden, but this was part of a display.

I'd like to have put the set together on the war memorial this week.

If you find it, please put it back at the beacon or memorial. Thank you.

ANGII SMITH, Ely