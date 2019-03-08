Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

LETTER: Rock moved from Remembrance display in Ely - can you help find it?

PUBLISHED: 10:09 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 12 November 2019

Angii Smith

Fleur Patten, of Ely Rock Eels, is appealing for the return of a hand-painted Remembrance rock. This rock was moved from the Remembrance display at the Beacon in Ely on Sunday afternoon. It's part of a set that listed the 245 Ely fallen soldiers from World War One. Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Fleur Patten, of Ely Rock Eels, is appealing for the return of a hand-painted Remembrance rock. This rock was moved from the Remembrance display at the Beacon in Ely on Sunday afternoon. It's part of a set that listed the 245 Ely fallen soldiers from World War One. Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Archant

This rock was moved from the Remembrance display at the Beacon in Ely on Sunday afternoon.

It's part of a set that listed the 245 Ely fallen soldiers from WW1. It had names from L-N on.

You may also want to watch:

I appreciate rocks are usually taken and rehidden, but this was part of a display.

I'd like to have put the set together on the war memorial this week.

If you find it, please put it back at the beacon or memorial. Thank you.

ANGII SMITH, Ely

Most Read

Teenager ‘stabbed five times’ in Ely - victim in hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening’ injuries

Prickwillow Road in Ely where a 17-year-old was stabbed on Saturday, November 9. Picture: Google Maps

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite resigns

Jason Ablewhite, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, has resigned. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police plea for CCTV as criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported in Soham

Police are on the hunt for CCTV footage after criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported at Station Road in Soham. Picture: Google Maps

Mum’s heartfelt plea for witnesses after son, 20, receives serious ‘life changing’ injuries after A142 motor cycle collision

Josiah Harrington was seriously injured when his motor cycle was involved in a collision with a car on the A142 near Sutton on November 7. Picture; FAMILY

‘He is very special’ - Gary Barlow fan Sue Smith from Ely snaps selfies after 5,000 tweets to meet the popstar

Gary Barlow superfan from Ely Sue Smith has took selfies with the star - and even got his autograph as a tattoo. Picture: SUE SMITH

Most Read

Teenager ‘stabbed five times’ in Ely - victim in hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening’ injuries

Prickwillow Road in Ely where a 17-year-old was stabbed on Saturday, November 9. Picture: Google Maps

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite resigns

Jason Ablewhite, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, has resigned. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police plea for CCTV as criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported in Soham

Police are on the hunt for CCTV footage after criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported at Station Road in Soham. Picture: Google Maps

Mum’s heartfelt plea for witnesses after son, 20, receives serious ‘life changing’ injuries after A142 motor cycle collision

Josiah Harrington was seriously injured when his motor cycle was involved in a collision with a car on the A142 near Sutton on November 7. Picture; FAMILY

‘He is very special’ - Gary Barlow fan Sue Smith from Ely snaps selfies after 5,000 tweets to meet the popstar

Gary Barlow superfan from Ely Sue Smith has took selfies with the star - and even got his autograph as a tattoo. Picture: SUE SMITH

Latest from the Ely Standard

Warning: Flooding at Welney is expected at any moment

Flooding imminent on the Welney Wash Road - Environment Agency officials are noting the rise in water levels which could lead shortly to the road being closed to motorists. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Ely dad to cycle from London to Paris in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital after 2-year-old son Louis has successful skull operation

Joe Hemsley-Rudd (pictured) will cycle from London to Paris in just four days in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital after his two-year-old son Louis underwent a successful skull reconstruction. Picture: Supplied/Joe Hemsley-Rudd

Littleport remembers the fallen with annual parade

This year’s remembrance annual parade set off outside Littleport Ex-Servicemen’s Club. Picture: CATHY GIBB DE-SWARTE

LETTER: Rock moved from Remembrance display in Ely - can you help find it?

Fleur Patten, of Ely Rock Eels, is appealing for the return of a hand-painted Remembrance rock. This rock was moved from the Remembrance display at the Beacon in Ely on Sunday afternoon. It's part of a set that listed the 245 Ely fallen soldiers from World War One. Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

Tumble Tots Ely to host first tumblethon to raise money for baby loss charity

Children from Tumble Tots in Ely take on nationwide Tumblethon for Tommy’s. Teachers and children from Tumble Tots are pictured preparing for their Tommy’s Tumblethon, Picture: CLAIRE FRIARS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists