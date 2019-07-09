'I am absolutely gutted over the loss of Garfield', says Vicky of The Range in Ely
09 July, 2019 - 12:03
John Elworthy / ARCHANT
I have to say that I am absolutely gutted over the loss of Garfield.
I loved seeing that sweet friendly animal sitting by the door in Sainsbury's.
He always liked to be made a fuss of by me. I adored him and to be frank very annoyed at the driver who took his life!
You may also want to watch:
We always double checked when Garfield was in the area, that we didn't run him over.
Why didn't the other driver do the same? He will be missed.
Rest in peace sweet one. You made a trip to the supermarket special.
Love you little ginger fur ball.
Vicky of The Range, Ely