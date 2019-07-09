Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

'I am absolutely gutted over the loss of Garfield', says Vicky of The Range in Ely

09 July, 2019 - 12:03
‘He always liked to be made a fuss of by me’, says The Range’s Vicky after the loss of Mr Sainsbury’s aka Garfield. Picture: John Elworthy / ARCHANT

'He always liked to be made a fuss of by me', says The Range's Vicky after the loss of Mr Sainsbury's aka Garfield. Picture: John Elworthy / ARCHANT

John Elworthy / ARCHANT

I have to say that I am absolutely gutted over the loss of Garfield.

I loved seeing that sweet friendly animal sitting by the door in Sainsbury's.

He always liked to be made a fuss of by me. I adored him and to be frank very annoyed at the driver who took his life!

You may also want to watch:

We always double checked when Garfield was in the area, that we didn't run him over.

Why didn't the other driver do the same? He will be missed.

Rest in peace sweet one. You made a trip to the supermarket special.

Love you little ginger fur ball.

Vicky of The Range, Ely

Most Read

Thousands flock to Ely for Aquafest 2019 - a celebration of our wonderful city both on land and on the river

2019 Ely Aquafest: Huge crowds lined the river and the bridge over the Ouse for the annual Ely Aquafest organised by both city Rotary clubs. It was an exceptionally hot day and brought out exceptionally large crowds for a day of on water and on shore activities. In the photo is Katiie Banns Picture; IAN CARTER

‘I want to make a difference’: Inspirational Soham teen raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad

Inspirational Soham teen Jake raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad Paul. Here they are with younger sibling Max. Picture: BBC LOOK EAST/ FAMILY

Mayor wins approval for £4.5m loan to Laragh Homes to convert Ely office block into luxury flats- but it’s not without some criticism

Dated Alexander House at the bottom of Forehill, Ely, that is to be converted to luxury homes by Laragh House Development Ltd. The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has agreed a �4.5m loan that will help the project and provide four affordable flats for local people. The loan is not without its critics. Picture; LARAGH HOMES

Crowds flock to annual sunshine-filled Sutton Gault Day

Crowds flock to annual sunshine-filled Sutton Gault Day. Picture: STUART GREEN

Burglar caught by police thanks to distinctive shoes

Casey Johnson, 25, broke into Bluntisham Recycling Centre on 13 December 2018.

Most Read

Thousands flock to Ely for Aquafest 2019 - a celebration of our wonderful city both on land and on the river

2019 Ely Aquafest: Huge crowds lined the river and the bridge over the Ouse for the annual Ely Aquafest organised by both city Rotary clubs. It was an exceptionally hot day and brought out exceptionally large crowds for a day of on water and on shore activities. In the photo is Katiie Banns Picture; IAN CARTER

‘I want to make a difference’: Inspirational Soham teen raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad

Inspirational Soham teen Jake raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad Paul. Here they are with younger sibling Max. Picture: BBC LOOK EAST/ FAMILY

Mayor wins approval for £4.5m loan to Laragh Homes to convert Ely office block into luxury flats- but it’s not without some criticism

Dated Alexander House at the bottom of Forehill, Ely, that is to be converted to luxury homes by Laragh House Development Ltd. The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has agreed a �4.5m loan that will help the project and provide four affordable flats for local people. The loan is not without its critics. Picture; LARAGH HOMES

Crowds flock to annual sunshine-filled Sutton Gault Day

Crowds flock to annual sunshine-filled Sutton Gault Day. Picture: STUART GREEN

Burglar caught by police thanks to distinctive shoes

Casey Johnson, 25, broke into Bluntisham Recycling Centre on 13 December 2018.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Burwell dog lover launches first aid course to teach owners how to save their furry friends lives

Burwell dog owner Jan Whiffin sets up dog first aid courses to help Cambridgeshire pet owners. She is pictured with her dog Cassie. Picture: JAN WHIFFIN.

‘I am absolutely gutted over the loss of Garfield’, says Vicky of The Range in Ely

‘He always liked to be made a fuss of by me’, says The Range’s Vicky after the loss of Mr Sainsbury’s aka Garfield. Picture: John Elworthy / ARCHANT

REVIEW: KD Theatre’s production of Sister Act proves that ‘absolutely nothing beats a live show’

More than 100 KD Productions performers aged six to 18 brought the feel-good musical Sister Act to life at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: JUSTIN HERON.

The Queen will open the new Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge today

The Queen will open the new Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge. Here she is during a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Picture: Jane Barlow / PA / PA Images

Burglar caught by police thanks to distinctive shoes

Casey Johnson, 25, broke into Bluntisham Recycling Centre on 13 December 2018.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists