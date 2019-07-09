'I am absolutely gutted over the loss of Garfield', says Vicky of The Range in Ely

'He always liked to be made a fuss of by me', says The Range's Vicky after the loss of Mr Sainsbury's aka Garfield. Picture: John Elworthy / ARCHANT John Elworthy / ARCHANT

I have to say that I am absolutely gutted over the loss of Garfield.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

I loved seeing that sweet friendly animal sitting by the door in Sainsbury's.

He always liked to be made a fuss of by me. I adored him and to be frank very annoyed at the driver who took his life!

You may also want to watch:

We always double checked when Garfield was in the area, that we didn't run him over.

Why didn't the other driver do the same? He will be missed.

Rest in peace sweet one. You made a trip to the supermarket special.

Love you little ginger fur ball.

Vicky of The Range, Ely