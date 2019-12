LETTER: Peggy Cook celebrates 100th birthday with family at Soham Lodge Care Centre

Peggy Cook's family gathered together at Soham Lodge Care Centre to celebrate Peggy's 100th birthday on December 3. Picture: Supplied/Family Supplied/Family

Twenty-seven members of Peggy Cook's family gathered together at Soham Lodge Care Centre to celebrate Peggy's 100th birthday on Tuesday, December 3.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Twenty-seven members of Peggy Cook's family gathered together at Soham Lodge Care Centre to celebrate Peggy's 100th birthday on Tuesday, December 3.