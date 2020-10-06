LETTER: Perhaps fairies really have set up home in Haddenham
Fairies set up home
In Merricks Lane, a footpath between the cemetery and Station Road in Haddenham, an unusual property has appeared.
It started when someone painted a hollow at the base of a tree to make it look like a door.
Over the weeks items have been added turning it into a fairy grotto.
By whom I know not, so perhaps fairies really have set up home in Haddenham.
A fellow dog walker told me about it so I just had to have a look.
CHRISTOPHER DODSON
