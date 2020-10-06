LETTER: Perhaps fairies really have set up home in Haddenham

Haddenham resident Christopher Dodson says fairies have set up home in Merricks Lane, a footpath between the cemetery and Station Road. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DODSON Archant

Fairies set up home

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In Merricks Lane, a footpath between the cemetery and Station Road in Haddenham, an unusual property has appeared.

It started when someone painted a hollow at the base of a tree to make it look like a door.

You may also want to watch:

Over the weeks items have been added turning it into a fairy grotto.

By whom I know not, so perhaps fairies really have set up home in Haddenham.

A fellow dog walker told me about it so I just had to have a look.

CHRISTOPHER DODSON