LETTER: Perhaps fairies really have set up home in Haddenham

PUBLISHED: 10:17 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:17 06 October 2020

Christopher Dodson

Haddenham resident Christopher Dodson says fairies have set up home in Merricks Lane, a footpath between the cemetery and Station Road. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DODSON

Fairies set up home

In Merricks Lane, a footpath between the cemetery and Station Road in Haddenham, an unusual property has appeared.

It started when someone painted a hollow at the base of a tree to make it look like a door.

Over the weeks items have been added turning it into a fairy grotto.

By whom I know not, so perhaps fairies really have set up home in Haddenham.

A fellow dog walker told me about it so I just had to have a look.

