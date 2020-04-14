LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘Ely is a lovely place in which to live but it’s a pity that we still have our share of scum around the place’
PUBLISHED: 15:01 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 14 April 2020
There is a very industrious gentleman in St John’s Road, Ely who provides many customers with fresh vegetables and eggs etc from a stall in his front garden.
All you do is leave the money for Gerry in a cash box he provides.
Now someone has stolen the cash box and I am not sure whether Gerry will continue.
Ely is a lovely place in which to live but it’s a pity that we still have our share of scum around the place.
GRAHAM JONES
Windmill Close
Ely
