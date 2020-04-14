LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘Ely is a lovely place in which to live but it’s a pity that we still have our share of scum around the place’

There is a very industrious gentleman in St John’s Road, Ely who provides many customers with fresh vegetables and eggs etc from a stall in his front garden.

All you do is leave the money for Gerry in a cash box he provides.

Now someone has stolen the cash box and I am not sure whether Gerry will continue.

Ely is a lovely place in which to live but it’s a pity that we still have our share of scum around the place.

GRAHAM JONES

Windmill Close

Ely