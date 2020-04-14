Advanced search

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘Ely is a lovely place in which to live but it’s a pity that we still have our share of scum around the place’

PUBLISHED: 15:01 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 14 April 2020

GRAHAM JONES

Cash stolen outside a house in Ely selling veg and eggs. Picture; SUBMITTED

Cash stolen outside a house in Ely selling veg and eggs. Picture; SUBMITTED

Archant

There is a very industrious gentleman in St John’s Road, Ely who provides many customers with fresh vegetables and eggs etc from a stall in his front garden.

All you do is leave the money for Gerry in a cash box he provides.

Now someone has stolen the cash box and I am not sure whether Gerry will continue.

Ely is a lovely place in which to live but it’s a pity that we still have our share of scum around the place.

GRAHAM JONES

Windmill Close

Ely

Most Read

‘Stop panting viruses through our village; stay away’ the sign that provoked an outcry in part of Cambridgeshire

Cyclists urged to 'stay away' from Coveney near Ely. The sign has provoked a mixed response. Pictures; FACEBOOK

Man claiming to have coronavirus, arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault, criminal damage, theft and harassment

Burwell Co-op, North Street, Burwell, where a man claiming to have coronavirus was arrested ion multiple charges. Picture; GOOGLE

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: The extraordinary tribute to the NHS by this Ely homeowner

NHS tribute illuminating a house in Ely. It has been widely praised on social media. Picture; SUBMITTED

Emergency plumber does free repairs for NHS workers in coronavirus pandemic

Daniel Lawrence Plumbing Heating & Drainage in Ely hasn't been charging NHS staff for jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nurse returns from 12-hour shift to find note telling her she is “a disgrace and has been reported”

Deb Leighton's daughter found this note posted through her letter box after returning from her role as an NHS worker for Peterborough Hospital PICTURE: Deb Leighton

