I speak as a local politician who is under ‘house arrest’ being over 70.

We all recognise the sterling work being done by so many in our society and I suspect we all clap at our door at 8pm Thursdays as a very small way of saying ‘thank you’.

I don’t think enough credit is given to the staff of local councils, the ‘bin’ people, the posties, the newspaper deliverers and the doorstep milk people.

This group restore some sanity in my life so... ‘thank you’.

There is one other solid ‘rock’ that gives me a feeling that I still belong to this world.

Every Thursday, rain or shine, the Ely Standard drops through my letterbox.

It may not always be accurate, it may not always have got the facts straight... BUT it’s there and full of local news.

A big ‘thank you’ to John Elworthy and his team who work so hard to produce the goods every week.

Life would be a little poorer without them.

BILL HUNT, county and district councillor