Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

LETTER: Funding to ‘support most vulnerable in society’ during lockdown comes amid spike in domestic violence cases

PUBLISHED: 12:01 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 04 May 2020

Barbara Grafton

Amnesty International say that £76 million in Government funding

Amnesty International say that £76 million in Government funding "to support the most vulnerable in society" comes in the wake of an unprecedented surge in reports of domestic violence, coercive control and verbal, emotional, economic and sexual abuse since the coronavirus lockdown started. Picture: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

Archant

Last week, the government announced a package of more than £76 million in new funding “to support the most vulnerable in society”: survivors and victims of domestic and sexual abuse, vulnerable children, and victims of modern slavery.

The funding comes in the wake of an unprecedented surge in reports of domestic violence, coercive control and verbal, emotional, economic and sexual abuse since lockdown started.

The lockdown and social distancing measures make it harder for victims to turn to friends, family, and co-workers.

Being trapped in close proximity to an abuser is a horrific situation for anyone, but it can be particularly harmful for migrants and asylum seekers who often have no understanding of how to seek help, no safe place to live, no right to work, and no access to social support.

Many also fear reporting domestic abuse to the police in case they are referred to immigration enforcement and end up in detention. Even those victims who do overcome these barriers are not guaranteed help.

Women’s Aid estimates that 4 in 5 migrant women, with or without children, are being turned away from refuges as they lack access to government support and funds that would supply them with a place of safety.

Imagine having to return to your abuser, or become homeless, if this happened to you.

Amnesty International is calling on the government to ensure that the new funding package extends to every victim of domestic and sexual abuse, regardless of their nationality and immigration status. Please help the Amnesty campaign by signing their petition here.

You may also want to watch:

If you are a victim of domestic and sexual abuse, there are routes to seek help:

If you are at serious risk, call 999. If you cannot speak, as you fear being overheard, press 55. This will transfer the call to the police as an emergency

The free-to-call National Domestic Violence Helpline is open 24/7/365 on 0808 2000 247 or online here. There is also a Men’s Advice Line, for male domestic abuse survivors, on 0808 801 0327

Go to the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Partnership on which has video advice available in English, Urdu, Punjabi, Polish, Russian, Lithuanian and British Sign Language 

Refuges remain open and no-one seeking their help will be criticised for failing to maintain social-distancing restrictions, and no-one should be turned away. For the nearest refuge call Cambridge Women’s Aid (if you live in Cambridge city, South or East Cambridgeshire) on 01223 36121; or Refuge (if you live in Fenland, Huntingdonshire, or Peterborough) on 07787 255821

Some supermarkets and pharmacies (including Boots the Chemist) are offering safe spaces where you can request help

If you suspect that a neighbour is at risk of domestic violence, please don’t hesitate to call 999 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Thank-you.

BARBARA GRAFTON, Amnesty International Ely City Group

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Major fire at Cambridgeshire village college

Fire crews called at 10.30pm Sunday to blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire,

Massive expansion of care home into a quasi-retirement village on edge of Fenland town gets the thumbs down

Soham care home, for 70 residents, and new children's nursery and housing. Plans though were refused by East Cambs Council. Up to 100 new jobs might have been created. Images; FRONTIER ESTATESI

LETTER: If Mayor Palmer has so much money available why didn’t he support Ely’s Citizen’s Advice Bureau

Rosemary Westwell. Picture: SUPPLIED

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past: Chapel Wall underneath garden wall. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/SHANNON HOGAN

COLUMN; A personal view of the life and challenges of Royal Papworth Hospital in the midst of a pandemic

Tom Walker (right) offers a personal view of life on the front line of Royal Papworth Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Movember, the men's health charity

Most Read

Major fire at Cambridgeshire village college

Fire crews called at 10.30pm Sunday to blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire,

Massive expansion of care home into a quasi-retirement village on edge of Fenland town gets the thumbs down

Soham care home, for 70 residents, and new children's nursery and housing. Plans though were refused by East Cambs Council. Up to 100 new jobs might have been created. Images; FRONTIER ESTATESI

LETTER: If Mayor Palmer has so much money available why didn’t he support Ely’s Citizen’s Advice Bureau

Rosemary Westwell. Picture: SUPPLIED

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past: Chapel Wall underneath garden wall. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/SHANNON HOGAN

COLUMN; A personal view of the life and challenges of Royal Papworth Hospital in the midst of a pandemic

Tom Walker (right) offers a personal view of life on the front line of Royal Papworth Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Movember, the men's health charity

Latest from the Ely Standard

LETTER: Funding to ‘support most vulnerable in society’ during lockdown comes amid spike in domestic violence cases

Amnesty International say that £76 million in Government funding

LETTER: If Mayor Palmer has so much money available why didn’t he support Ely’s Citizen’s Advice Bureau

Rosemary Westwell. Picture: SUPPLIED

Major fire at Cambridgeshire village college

Fire crews called at 10.30pm Sunday to blaze at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire,

‘It is time to be bold’ - business leaders urge restart of economy amid plans to end lockdown

Business leaders urge restart of the economy amid plans to end lockdown. Credit: PA WIRE

Massive expansion of care home into a quasi-retirement village on edge of Fenland town gets the thumbs down

Soham care home, for 70 residents, and new children's nursery and housing. Plans though were refused by East Cambs Council. Up to 100 new jobs might have been created. Images; FRONTIER ESTATESI
Drive 24