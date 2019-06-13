Advanced search

Rigorous judging process at the heart of the Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

13 June, 2019 - 08:30
The Judges' Award is about recognising the business or individual who may not have won an award on the night but has shown great potential and will likely be one to watch in future.

The award is not directly entered but is chosen by the Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards judging panel as a way of recognising a stand out firm or individual who may not necessarily have won another award.

So how does our judging panel reach its decision?

In the run up to the awards ceremony which, this year, is taking place on September 20 at Ely Cathedral, our panel of judges come together for a day of short listing.

They carefully read through each nomination before scoring against the set criteria. Each nominee will have a score at the end of this process and this will determine the top five businesses in each category.

A minimum of four judges will assess each nomination.

Once the short listing is finalised we then contact each of the businesses to tell them they have reached the final stage of the judging process.

Our scoring matrix enables us to give feedback to businesses on which areas they scored lower in, giving valuable insight into what the judges thought of their business.

Our judges are paired up at the short-listing, two judges armed with a set of criteria will visit the business to assess them in the second phase of the judging, if the business does not have a shop front or office then a suitable location will be arranged convenient to both.

The second phase is really the finalist's opportunity to showcase their business, the visit should take no longer than an hour and can be used in different ways, for example some businesses like to present to the judges, others to keep the meeting more informal.

Once the visit judging has concluded, the judges attend a final judges meeting, here they present to the other judges the businesses that they have seen and explain in detail who their winner is and why.

This year, the Judges' Award is sponsored by Ely Chamber of Commerce.

Ely Chamber of Commerce, part of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce, enables businesses to connect, transform, succeed and grow, through a wide range of benefits and opportunities that enable you to promote your company and generate new business.

For more information, visit www.cambridgeshirechamber.co.uk

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Here are your courageous and compassionate finalists

The finalists of this year’s Ely Hero Awards have been revealed after judges had the agonising task of whittling down nominations. Maisie Prigg and Louise Drake are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

