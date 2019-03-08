Gallery

6,000 estimated visitors to G's at Barway near Ely for their Open Farm Sunday event

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT Archant

G's summed up their Open Farm Sunday event in just one word "wow".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some of the young people who enjoyed OpenFarm Sunday at G's, Barway, near Ely. Picture; G'S FACEBOOK Some of the young people who enjoyed OpenFarm Sunday at G's, Barway, near Ely. Picture; G'S FACEBOOK

That was the reaction from the company after they had counted up visitors to the annual event at Barway near Ely.

"Well over 6000 of you visited us today," said a spokesman. "We will confirm final figures later this week, but thank you so much for coming."

Some of the young people who enjoyed OpenFarm Sunday at G's, Barway, near Ely. Picture; G'S FACEBOOK Some of the young people who enjoyed OpenFarm Sunday at G's, Barway, near Ely. Picture; G'S FACEBOOK

The company provided a free bus service from Littleport, Ely and Soham with the invitation of simply to "bring your best smiles."

There was plenty to smile at and to enjoy and visitors included MP Lucy Frazer who was welcomed to the farm by Mr and Mrs John Shropshire.

Some of the young people who enjoyed OpenFarm Sunday at G's, Barway, near Ely. Picture; G'S FACEBOOK Some of the young people who enjoyed OpenFarm Sunday at G's, Barway, near Ely. Picture; G'S FACEBOOK

Reminiscent of a small county show it had a variety of events including the Wicken Band who played throughout to enthusiastic visitors.

Mayor Mike Rouse said: "It was as always a great day out. Well done G's, let's hope more people now know where their fabulous fresh food comes from and how much science, technology, expertise and hard work goes into producing it."

Some of the young people who enjoyed OpenFarm Sunday at G's, Barway, near Ely. Picture; G'S FACEBOOK Some of the young people who enjoyed OpenFarm Sunday at G's, Barway, near Ely. Picture; G'S FACEBOOK

Youngsters enjoying Open Farm Sunday at G's at Barway near Ely. Picture; G'S FACEBOOK Youngsters enjoying Open Farm Sunday at G's at Barway near Ely. Picture; G'S FACEBOOK

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT

Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT

You may also want to watch: