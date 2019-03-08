Gallery
6,000 estimated visitors to G's at Barway near Ely for their Open Farm Sunday event
PUBLISHED: 16:02 10 June 2019
John Elworthy
Huge crowds turned out for Open Farm Sunday at G's at their Barway farm on Sunday. The weather was great and there was a huge amount to do for the many who visited, both young and old. Picture; ARCHANT
Archant
G's summed up their Open Farm Sunday event in just one word "wow".
Some of the young people who enjoyed OpenFarm Sunday at G's, Barway, near Ely. Picture; G'S FACEBOOK
That was the reaction from the company after they had counted up visitors to the annual event at Barway near Ely.
"Well over 6000 of you visited us today," said a spokesman. "We will confirm final figures later this week, but thank you so much for coming."
Some of the young people who enjoyed OpenFarm Sunday at G's, Barway, near Ely. Picture; G'S FACEBOOK
The company provided a free bus service from Littleport, Ely and Soham with the invitation of simply to "bring your best smiles."
There was plenty to smile at and to enjoy and visitors included MP Lucy Frazer who was welcomed to the farm by Mr and Mrs John Shropshire.
Some of the young people who enjoyed OpenFarm Sunday at G's, Barway, near Ely. Picture; G'S FACEBOOK
Reminiscent of a small county show it had a variety of events including the Wicken Band who played throughout to enthusiastic visitors.
Mayor Mike Rouse said: "It was as always a great day out. Well done G's, let's hope more people now know where their fabulous fresh food comes from and how much science, technology, expertise and hard work goes into producing it."
