Things to do in Ely this October half-term: From dance events to vegan food fairs - there's something for everyone at Ely Markets

Here�s what you could be doing this October half-term. From vegan food fairs to high-flying dance shows, there is something for everyone. Picture: Supplied Supplied

Stuck for things to do this October half-term? Here is what's coming up at Ely Markets this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Here’s what you could be doing this October half-term. From vegan food fairs to high-flying dance shows, there is something for everyone. Picture: Supplied Here’s what you could be doing this October half-term. From vegan food fairs to high-flying dance shows, there is something for everyone. Picture: Supplied

If food is your thing, Ely Markets is holding its 'Vegan Fair' for the fourth year running on Saturday, October 19.

A spokesman said: "This popular events takes place on Ely High Street. This is always a really fun, vibrant event with a great family-friendly atmosphere.

"You don't have to be vegan to enjoy it - it's for anyone who's curious about trying bright and exciting new flavours!

"Come along and try some delicious food and discover more about the health and wellbeing benefits of following a vegan lifestyle. 9am-3pm."

Here�s what you could be doing this October half-term. From vegan food fairs to high-flying dance shows, there is something for everyone. Picture: Supplied Here�s what you could be doing this October half-term. From vegan food fairs to high-flying dance shows, there is something for everyone. Picture: Supplied

You may also want to watch:

If dance is your thing, the 'Leap Into Dance' event will take place at Ely Markets on Wednesday, October 23.

The spokesman added: "This half-term Ely Markets is hosting a spectacular dance and circus event for all the family.

"There will be two performances of 'Moon' by the 2Faced Dance Company on Wednesday 23 October at 12 noon and 2.15pm in the Market Place.

Here�s what you could be doing this October half-term. From vegan food fairs to high-flying dance shows, there is something for everyone. Picture: Supplied Here�s what you could be doing this October half-term. From vegan food fairs to high-flying dance shows, there is something for everyone. Picture: Supplied

"This is a free event, brought to the city by Babylon Arts and The Library Presents as part of their Leap into Dance Festival.

"Family market from 10am to 3pm, performances at 12 noon and 2.15pm."

For more information, visit: www.elymarkets.co.uk