Why you should enter our Employer of the Year Award for this year's 2019 East Cambs Business Awards - plus some expert tips

Last years Employer of the Year Award winners Life Fitness UK. Picture: IAN CARTER AdGarry Samuels

Our East Cambridgeshire Business Awards judges are on the look out for some of our region's best employers.

The Employer of the Year Award is for businesses which demonstrate strong commitment to their staff. After all, your staff is the most important asset of any business.

To enter this award - sponsored by Thorlabs Ltd - you must provide our judges will a general outline of your business and tell us about your staffing numbers and types of roles they do.

You need to let us know what your induction process is and what, if any, incentives or benefits you provide for your staff.

Explain how you and your business communicate with your staff and tell us how you measure performance and business influence.

Last year, this top award was scooped by Life Fitness UK and they say that the annual ceremony has raised the profile of their business.

Leah McMullan of Life Fitness UK said: "The Ely Business Awards is a fantastic event to be part of, from the judging process to the awards night in Ely Cathedral's Lady Chapel.

"Not only is it a great opportunity to showcase our business, we have been able to network with other local businesses, from the judges and sponsors to other awards winners.

"Winning Employer of the Year 2018 has raised the profile of Life Fitness UK within our local community.

"This adds to the notion of our business being an employer of choice and adds value to our talent acquisition strategy."

Download your online entry pack at: www.elybusinessawards.co.uk