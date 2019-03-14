Advanced search

Ely Business Awards 2019: Everything you need to know about our annual business celebration

14 March, 2019 - 12:11
Heres everything you need to know about our 2019 East Cambridgeshire Business Awards  winners pictured in 2018. Picture: ARCHANT / IAN CARTER

Heres everything you need to know about our 2019 East Cambridgeshire Business Awards  winners pictured in 2018. Picture: ARCHANT / IAN CARTER

AdGarry Samuels

We’re just seven months away from our annual business celebration in Ely – so here are this year’s categories and everything you need to know.

Now in its 11th year, the East Cambridgeshire Business Awards will be held on Friday, September 20 at the Lady Chapel in Ely Cathedral – but the entry deadline is July 5.

John Elworthy, editor of the Ely Standard, said: “Our awards recognise those who create jobs, create opportunities and steer East Cambridgeshire on its successful path.

“Each autumn we celebrate that success and invite you to enter. We promise you in return a remarkable journey and if you are lucky enough to be a finalist the finale is amazing.”

This year’s categories are: Small Business of the Year, Business Person of the Year, New Business of the Year and Employer of the Year.

Commercial Business in the Community / Corporate & Social Responsibility, Medium Business of the Year, Customer Service Award and Family Business of the Year.

Business Growth Award, Supporting Young People Award, The Judges’ Award (cannot be directly entered) and Company of the Year (cannot be directly entered).

You may notice that we have some new awards.

Family Business of the Year is open to family-owned businesses where the family’s involvement has spanned at least two generations.

Business Growth Award is open to companies of any size that have been trading for more than three years and can demonstrate growth strategies that encompass a broad range of activities across their business whether it be in innovation, market development, staff development, strategic leadership and/or improvements in financial measures.

Supporting Young People Award is to recognise the commitment given to helping young people through education and into employment

Mr Elworthy added: “Every week we hear of business success in East Cambs. Whether it is a small shop celebrating an anniversary or a large company expanding its premises on an out of town site, we want to hear from you.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Seven city homes get the green light despite lone protest by Ely councillor making his first objection to a planning application

The site off Lisle Lane, Ely, where seven homes can now be built after getting the green light from East Cambs planners. One councillor objected. Picture; EAST CAMBS

The action group telling East Cambs Council you’re wrong, wrong, wrong to say we want 500 homes. We don’t and we can prove it

An artist's impression of what Kennett could look like as a garden village. Picture: ARCHITECT.

One punch killer jailed for manslaughter after night of cider drinking led to disagreement and one of the men dead

An evening of driinking between Dennis Hurworth, 31 (right) and Christopher Frost, 31, ended with a single blow to the head by Hunworth that killed his companion. Hunworth has now been jailed. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Ladies Day at Ely rugby club proves a stunning success with a sumptuous afternoon tea - and of course some excellent rugby - on the menu

Ladies Day at Ely Tigers included a sumptuous afternoon tea and a VIP area in which to watch both home teams in action. Picture: ELY TIGERS

Dragon fire is helping make potholes a thing of the past in Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire County Council's dragon patcher in action at Wyton. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Seven city homes get the green light despite lone protest by Ely councillor making his first objection to a planning application

The site off Lisle Lane, Ely, where seven homes can now be built after getting the green light from East Cambs planners. One councillor objected. Picture; EAST CAMBS

The action group telling East Cambs Council you’re wrong, wrong, wrong to say we want 500 homes. We don’t and we can prove it

An artist's impression of what Kennett could look like as a garden village. Picture: ARCHITECT.

One punch killer jailed for manslaughter after night of cider drinking led to disagreement and one of the men dead

An evening of driinking between Dennis Hurworth, 31 (right) and Christopher Frost, 31, ended with a single blow to the head by Hunworth that killed his companion. Hunworth has now been jailed. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Ladies Day at Ely rugby club proves a stunning success with a sumptuous afternoon tea - and of course some excellent rugby - on the menu

Ladies Day at Ely Tigers included a sumptuous afternoon tea and a VIP area in which to watch both home teams in action. Picture: ELY TIGERS

Dragon fire is helping make potholes a thing of the past in Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire County Council's dragon patcher in action at Wyton. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ely Standard

Can action group show East Cambridgeshire District Council is wrong to claim massive support for 500 homes in their village? The jury is out

An artist's impression of what Kennett could look like as a garden village. However a local action group is challenging claims by East Cambs Council the 500 homes planned for the village enjoy widespread support. Picture: ARCHITECT.

We want to know what our readers are doing in aid of Comic Relief during Red Nose Day 2019

What are you doing for Comic Relief this Red Nose Day? Get in touch today and we will publish your story. Picture: PA WIRE / PA IMAGES

Ely Business Awards 2019: Everything you need to know about our annual business celebration

Heres everything you need to know about our 2019 East Cambridgeshire Business Awards  winners pictured in 2018. Picture: ARCHANT / IAN CARTER

Young air cadet Saoirse McNeil ‘earns her stripes’ from Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Cambridgeshire after annual Ely Squadron awards night

Air cadet Saoirse McNeil (pictured left) with Roger Herriot OBE after her promotion at the Ely Air Cadets Squadron Annual Awards Evening. Picture: SUPPLIED

Government pledge millions for new homes in Cambridge

Cambridge north fringe development site map. Picture: CAMBRIDGE CITY COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists