Ely Business Awards 2019: Everything you need to know about our annual business celebration

Heres everything you need to know about our 2019 East Cambridgeshire Business Awards  winners pictured in 2018. Picture: ARCHANT / IAN CARTER

We’re just seven months away from our annual business celebration in Ely – so here are this year’s categories and everything you need to know.

Now in its 11th year, the East Cambridgeshire Business Awards will be held on Friday, September 20 at the Lady Chapel in Ely Cathedral – but the entry deadline is July 5.

John Elworthy, editor of the Ely Standard, said: “Our awards recognise those who create jobs, create opportunities and steer East Cambridgeshire on its successful path.

“Each autumn we celebrate that success and invite you to enter. We promise you in return a remarkable journey and if you are lucky enough to be a finalist the finale is amazing.”

This year’s categories are: Small Business of the Year, Business Person of the Year, New Business of the Year and Employer of the Year.

Commercial Business in the Community / Corporate & Social Responsibility, Medium Business of the Year, Customer Service Award and Family Business of the Year.

Business Growth Award, Supporting Young People Award, The Judges’ Award (cannot be directly entered) and Company of the Year (cannot be directly entered).

You may notice that we have some new awards.

Family Business of the Year is open to family-owned businesses where the family’s involvement has spanned at least two generations.

Business Growth Award is open to companies of any size that have been trading for more than three years and can demonstrate growth strategies that encompass a broad range of activities across their business whether it be in innovation, market development, staff development, strategic leadership and/or improvements in financial measures.

Supporting Young People Award is to recognise the commitment given to helping young people through education and into employment

Mr Elworthy added: “Every week we hear of business success in East Cambs. Whether it is a small shop celebrating an anniversary or a large company expanding its premises on an out of town site, we want to hear from you.”