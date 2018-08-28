Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market

Former newspaper offices in Ely have been sold and the Melrose Press building on Cambridgeshire Business Park is now on the market following the collapse of the company.

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

The former Ely News and Cambridge News offices in Market Place have been sold by property consultants Robinson Layer to a local property investor, close to the asking price of £285,000.

Mark Robinson, partner at Robinson Layer, said: “This is a prominent property with ground floor retail premises of about 370 sq ft and offices over of some 400 sq ft.

“It had a long history as the location for the Ely News, but it was a complex deal to finalise after two abortive sales.

“Being a selling agent does demand perseverance with a site like this.”

Meanwhile, the former base of Melrose Press who went into liquidation earlier this year is ready be let on a new lease with flexible terms to be agreed.

The building comprises of ground floor and first floor cellular and open plan offices and a warehouse.

Tenants have shared use of the landlord’s staff canteen, toilets and there is ample parking.

For more details contact Mark Robinson at mbr@robinsonlayer.co.uk or 01223 346195