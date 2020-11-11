Video

Ely Fudge Company celebrates being allowed to stay open during second Covid-19 lockdown

Ely Fudge Company have thanked East Cambs District Council for allowing them to stay open - like all of the city’s food shops - during the second Covid-19 lockdown. Owner Louise Mortimer and assistant manager Emma Harvey are pictured. Picture: BEN JOLLEY Archant

Ely Fudge Company have thanked East Cambs District Council for allowing them to stay open - like all of the city’s food shops - during the second Covid-19 lockdown.

Louise Mortimer, owner, said thanks to the council and Councillor Alison Whelan’s advice, the independent business has been allowed to stay open.

“It came as a really great surprise to us,” said Louise.

She added that the shop has received “great support from all our customers” and that the team will continue with its click and collect system.

It will also still offer free delivery on set days for Ely and surrounding villages during November, as well as the normal postal deliveries up to Christmas.

“We want everyone to stay safe and hope that, with all the delivery options and the shop being open for those who wish to visit - with all the Covid-19 measurements in place - we can make sure you have the option that suits you the best,” she added.

“We want to say thanks again for all the support from all our lovely customers, your kind words and encouragement has been a real boost in these difficult times.”