Ely Business Awards 2020: Introducing the ‘Small Medium Enterprise of the Year’ category – sponsored by CamOuse Financial Management Ltd

The dates are set and the venue is confirmed, it’s that time of the year again where we introduce all the categories for this year’s East Cambridgeshire Business Awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This week we’re talking about the Small Medium Enterprise of the Year category and it’s open to businesses from any sector with an annual turnover of up to a maximum of £3m.

Sponsored by CamOuse Financial Management Ltd, to win this prize you must include accounts for the most recent financial year showing turnover in the range required.

Entrants should also include figures demonstrating growth in sales and profitability over the last three years with details of the areas or markets where this growth has been achieved.

This year we have the following categories available to enter; New Business of the Year, Small Medium Enterprises of the Year and Family Business of the Year.

Supporting Young People Award, Commercial Business in The Community, The Customer Service Award, Business Growth Award, Business Person of the Year, Employer of the Year and The Innovation Award.

Criteria for each of the categories can be found on the awards website.

The Judges’ Award & The Business of the Year Award - These awards are not directly entered but chosen by the judges and will be announced on the night.

We spoke to last year’s Small Medium Enterprise of the Year winners Page Medical Communications Limited and found out what life has been like since winning their prize in 2019.

A spokesman said: “We continued to grow significantly since last year and we will be moving to new premises in April.

“We will be staying in Ely but moving to the business park on St Thomas’ place to give us more space.

“We have reinforced our position as the go-to agency for healthcare communications specifically relating to infection and with the current global healthcare challenge of coronavirus this is more essential than ever.

“Winning last year was a great boost to our new team, many of whom have relocated to Ely to be part of Page Medical and has made them feel part of the local community.”

Entry deadline for the 2020 awards is July 3 2020 at 5pm. All entries can be made through the awards website: www.elybusinessawards.co.uk/