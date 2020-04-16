Ely Business Awards 2020: Ceremony postponed until December due to coronavirus

The East Cambridgeshire Ely Standard Business Awards ceremony has been moved to December 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant Archant

Our annual business awards ceremony has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and here’s everything you need to know.

The 2020 Ely Standard Business Awards will be the stand-out night of the year where individuals and firms will be honoured for their hard work over the last 12 months.

Originally taking place on September 25, the east Cambridgeshire awards bash will now take place on Friday, December 4 at the historic Ely Cathedral.

Whether your firm is a multi-national that boasts millions of pounds in annual profit or an innovative start-up making waves in your sector, these awards are open to everyone.

The UK is facing a seismic change and the businesses that have not only survived but thrived during a prolonged period of political and economic turmoil deserve huge credit.

But one thing is certain – here in Ely we have the skill, passion and ingenuity to ensure plenty of outstanding businesses will prosper whatever is around the corner.

James Palmer, mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, is supporting businesses throughout the current coronavirus pandemic.

“Businesses, big and small, are the beating heart of our community. We must fight for everyone and stop them going under.

“One day – and let’s hope it’s soon - we’ll blink back into a world made safe again. And we’ll need our shops and garages, the clubs and pubs, the gyms and hairdressers, the market stalls and eateries…you name it, we’ll need it.

“These are unprecedented times but as a community, we can and will come through. So, let’s stand alone together and be united apart. Let’s not help the virus pass from any one of us to any other.

“And above all, let’s remember to be kind.”

So now it is over to you. We want to know about growth, unexpected success and hard-won triumphs, ambitious plans come to fruition, new products and services – it is time to celebrate what you’ve achieved.

This is about more than profit and loss though, it is about something far more important than brands and logos.

These awards celebrate your biggest asset – people. It is your workforce that got you here and they will get your business nominated.

So, what are you waiting for? Decide which awards you want to enter and start applying and hopefully we will see you at Ely Cathedral on Friday, December 4.

Entry deadline for the 2020 awards is July 3 2020 at 5pm. All entries can be made through the awards website: www.elybusinessawards.co.uk