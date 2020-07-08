Advanced search

Ely Business Awards 2020: Introducing the ‘Employer Of The Year’ category – sponsored by Busy Bee Recruitment

08 July, 2020 - 10:15

The dates are set and the venue is confirmed, it’s that time of the year again where we introduce all the categories for this year’s East Cambridgeshire Business Awards.

This week we’re talking about the Employer of the Year category.

Sponsored by Busy Bee Recruitment, our judges are looking for businesses which demonstrates strong commitment to staff and assesses how employees benefit the business.

This year we have the following categories available to enter; New Business of the Year, Small Medium Enterprises of the Year and Family Business of the Year.

Supporting Young People Award, Commercial Business in The Community, The Customer Service Award, Business Growth Award, Business Person of the Year, Employer of the Year and The Innovation Award.

Criteria for each of the categories can be found on the awards website.

The Judges’ Award & The Business of the Year Award - These awards are not directly entered but chosen by the judges and will be announced on the night.

John Elworthy, Ely Standard editor, said: “The impact of Covid-19 on the business community is widespread and extraordinary and, of course, has obliged us to push back the date of the annual Ely Standard Business Awards to December.

You may also want to watch:

“But we are determined the celebration will still go ahead – in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral as usual.

“Providing immense support to the business world throughout this period of lockdown has been the Ely Cathedral Business Group that has switched to holding virtual meetings to maintain the vibrancy of our community.

“On Tuesday, for instance, they used modern technology to host a live interview and Q&A from Matthew Winn, CEO of our local NHS services and a member of the national CoronaVirus task force - responsible for social care and community services.

“One of the values of the group is the appreciation of staff to being a good employer – a theme that runs through the Ely Standard business awards.

“Hiring and retaining the right staff has been demonstrated time and time again as a key ingredient to success.

“Many employers recognise that core value during the current lockdown, realising that recovery will come more speedily with a motivated and enthusiastic workforce.

“Our Employer of the Year category will test the evidence of those companies – and there are many – who have followed this path of action.”

Originally taking place on September 25, the east Cambridgeshire awards bash will now take place on Friday, December 4 at the historic Ely Cathedral.

Entry deadline for the 2020 awards is July 3 2020 at 5pm. All entries can be made through the awards website: www.elybusinessawards.co.uk/

