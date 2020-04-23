Ely Business Awards 2020: Introducing the ‘Customer Service’ category – sponsored by Atrium Fitness

2019 winner of the Customer Service prize at the East Cambridgeshire Ely Standard Business Awards Bluebird Care. Picture: Ian Carter/ARCHANT AdGarry Samuels

The dates are set and the venue is confirmed, it’s that time of the year again where we introduce all the categories for this year’s East Cambridgeshire Business Awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This week we’re talking about the Customer Service category and it’s open to any business no matter what sector.

Sponsored by Atrium Fitness, our judges are looking for businesses which can demonstrate their customer service record and are able to submit a maximum of five testimonials.

This year we have the following categories available to enter; New Business of the Year, Small Medium Enterprises of the Year and Family Business of the Year.

Supporting Young People Award, Commercial Business in The Community, The Customer Service Award, Business Growth Award, Business Person of the Year, Employer of the Year and The Innovation Award.

Criteria for each of the categories can be found on the awards website.

You may also want to watch:

The Judges’ Award & The Business of the Year Award - These awards are not directly entered but chosen by the judges and will be announced on the night.

We spoke to last year’s Customer Service winners Bluebird Care and found out what life has been like since winning.

They said: “Since winning our award last year, we have gone from strength to strength, implementing new enhancements to our business with our health and wellbeing checks and continuing our growth in all of our areas.

“This year has, so far, seen many challenges still within the industry with encouraging new people to health and social care and more so to continue for them to see this as a real career choice.

“Being able to demonstrate the real benefits of not only creating a fantastic place to work but also giving people in health and social care the opportunity of a real career is the overall ethos of what we do.

“Customer service and developing people is in our blood and winning the awards just reinforced this, showcasing the hard work that happens in our business all year round.”

Originally taking place on September 25, the east Cambridgeshire awards bash will now take place on Friday, December 4 at the historic Ely Cathedral.

Entry deadline for the 2020 awards is July 3 2020 at 5pm. All entries can be made through the awards website: www.elybusinessawards.co.uk/