Ely Business Awards 2020: Introducing the ‘Business Person of the Year’ category – sponsored by Fraser Dawbarns LLP

09 April, 2020 - 09:00
2019 winner of the Business Person of the Year prize at the East Cambridgeshire Ely Standard Business Awards Kayleigh Bysouth of Busy Bee Recruitment Ltd.

2019 winner of the Business Person of the Year prize at the East Cambridgeshire Ely Standard Business Awards Kayleigh Bysouth of Busy Bee Recruitment Ltd. Picture: Ian Carter/ARCHANT

Ian Carter/ARCHANT

The dates are set and the venue is confirmed, it’s that time of the year again where we introduce all the categories for this year’s East Cambridgeshire Business Awards.

This week we’re talking about the Business Person of the Year category and it’s open to all business owners and members of management.

Sponsored by Fraser Dawbarns LLP, our judges are looking for someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the success or survival of the company.

This year we have the following categories available to enter; New Business of the Year, Small Medium Enterprises of the Year and Family Business of the Year.

Supporting Young People Award, Commercial Business in The Community, The Customer Service Award, Business Growth Award, Business Person of the Year, Employer of the Year and The Innovation Award.

Criteria for each of the categories can be found on the awards website.

The Judges’ Award & The Business of the Year Award - These awards are not directly entered but chosen by the judges and will be announced on the night.

You may also want to watch:

We spoke to last year’s Business Person of the Year winner Kayleigh Bysouth of Busy Bee Recruitment Ltd and found out what life has been like since winning.

She said: “Since being announced as winner of Business Person of the Year I have been very fortunate in that I have now been asked to sponsor the event for 2020 and the team of people I have working for me in my business has doubled due to interest in working with my organisation.

“Winning my award in 2019 was a huge success for me personally and one I will never forget, for the business our expansion into larger premises and the increase in staff members has further seen the business progress.

“Now hitting £1,000,000 turnover is a huge milestone for us and one we remain highly proud of!

“Winning the awards was one of the proudest moments of my life – I feel it was a recognition of my efforts and dedication to my career.

“I would thoroughly recommend to any business considering entering the awards to do so! Having been a winner for two years in a row and now being a judge in 2020 it has not only accelerated my own career but has been instrumental in the development of my business.

“I will be forever grateful for the opportunities it has presented to me.”

Entry deadline for the 2020 awards is July 3 2020 at 5pm. All entries can be made through the awards website: www.elybusinessawards.co.uk/

'You will always be our hero' – Tributes as Ely's Jay Davison, 8, loses courageous battle with cancer

Former Ely Hero Award winner Jay Davison lost his battle with cancer on April 7. Picture: Facebook/Jays Journey

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Drummer sets up on front lawn and plays hour-long set for whole street amid coronavirus pandemic

Drummer Hugh Jorgan played a one hour live set for residents at Bellairs in Sutton on Saturday, April 4. Picture: Supplied

'Determined' Ely woman battling illness defies coronavirus by completing first marathon

Rachel Bailey completed her first marathon in and around Ely. Pictures: RACHEL BAILEY

Firefighters tackle huge recyclable plastics blaze in the Fens

Last night's fire in Hale Fen, Littleportt; Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire involving recyclable plastic in several outbuildings. Picture: Natlie and Nigel Graver

Ely Business Awards 2020: Introducing the 'Business Person of the Year' category – sponsored by Fraser Dawbarns LLP

2019 winner of the Business Person of the Year prize at the East Cambridgeshire Ely Standard Business Awards Kayleigh Bysouth of Busy Bee Recruitment Ltd. Picture: Ian Carter/ARCHANT

Cambridgeshire dancer tops nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram fitness page to help people workout during coronavirus crisis

Dancer Chloe Colman is live streaming her workouts

12 new West End shows and gallery events to stream at home

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be streaming her stage version of Fleabag to raise money for charity Picture: Ian West/PA

Chatteris Post Office is closed from today because of 'staff health issues'

Chatteris Post Office is closed while staff self-isolate.

Coronavirus: Shoppers enjoy a day out in Peterborough - stocking up on 'essentials' such as barbecues, charcoal, compost and garden patio sets

Shoppers are at the Range in Peterborough buying BBQ bricks, tables, paintings, and more non-essential goods. Picture: Supplied
